E-Knee3 next-generation knee support features air cushioning

The E-Knee3 is a new next-generation knee support for those of you that suffer with old knee injuries or need a little extra support during your favorite sports. The cushioned knee support is equipped with a built-in smart ARM chip, gyroscopes and air pressure sensors. Enabling it to monitor different levels of pressure and motion in real-time, and then the pressure of the airbag will also adapt to your needs providing the best support available.

E-Knee3 knee support system

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $129 or £104 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 57% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Last year, with your help, we launched E-Knee – your custom smart knee brace solution. The Kickstarter campaign was a huge success and helped us reach users around the world. We listened to your feedback and have packed it with new features including App, Switch 2 modes, Machine washable, Anti-slip design, Stronger battery…Your valuable comments and suggestions have helped guide the development of our latest product: E-Knee3”

With the assumption that the E-Knee3 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the E-Knee3 knee support project review the promotional video below.

“E-Knee detects different levels of air pressure based on initial tightness and saves the data for the next time. Three preloaded profiles offer the right support in any situation: rest (sitting down), low-intensity (jogging for example), and high-intensity (basketball for example). Once the gyroscope detects a different activity level, it changes modes within three seconds and instantly inflates or deflates the airbags, which solves the headache issue of regular knee pads that are often too tight or too loose”

“The E-Knee3 not only has a technological appearance but also can give you a very comfortable experience. The weight of E-Knee3 is only 220g/0.49lb, so you can wear them all day long! The Control Box is removable and machine washable after removing the control box for maximum hygiene. Users can always wash the E-Knee3 in the washing machine at any time, instead of you have to wash the brace by hand after exercise. It will save your lots of time and energy.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the knee support, jump over to the official E-Knee3 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

