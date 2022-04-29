Pruto mesh sports communication system from $99

Outdoor adventurers and sports enthusiasts be interested in a new mesh communication system called Pruto. Designed to be used in a variety of different sports from skiing to sailing the sports communicator offers a hands-free one button easy setup communication system with a range of 2500 feet or 762 m. Using Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and IPX7 certified the communication devices have a standby time of three days and offer a “glove friendly” mute operation when needed.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $99 or £80 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Pruto mesh sports communication system

“Different from traditional walkie-talkies, Pruto is always ready to pick up and transmit your voice to your group, no push-to-talk is required. You simply speak whenever you want to share your “wow” moments in real-time with friends while you rush down a slope, without the distraction of stopping to handle equipment. From the mountains to the sea, enjoy a true hands-free experience with mesh network connection, real-time voice chat and intuitive operation. “

If the Pruto campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the Pruto mesh sports communication system project watch the promotional video below.

“Planning for an off-the-beaten-path trip with your teammates, but the unstable cell phone signal makes teamwork difficult? Pruto work it out! Adopted mesh network that requires neither Wi-Fi nor cellular networks, it provides a more reliable connection no matter where you are so your fun won’t be interrupted by weak signals or dropped calls. Whether you’re racing through the wind or surfing on the waves, with Pruto’s built-in microphone set and built-in speaker, you can hear and be heard clearly and loudly during adventure. “

“You can instantly chat via Pruto to make plans, check the position, or confirm the safety of any group member anytime. In the mesh network, data transfer is secure and fast, and speaking via Pruto is just as straightforward as talking face-to-face. Pruto equips with a unique 6+1 microphone set, which includes 6 full-range noise-canceling microphones, plus a dedicated high-frequency-noise filtering microphone. “

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the mesh sports communication system, jump over to the official Pruto crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

