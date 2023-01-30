AOC P3 monitors with USB-C docking, daisy chain support or integrated web cameras

AOC has this month introduced a range of seven new monitors offering three different sizes to choose from 24, 27 and 34 inches. The new monitors take the form of the 24″/60.4 cm 24P3CW, 24P3CV and 24P3QW, 27″/68.6 cm Q27P3CW, Q27P3CV and Q27P3QW, and 34″/86.4 cm ultrawide CU34P3CV. Each one features a three side frameless design and 178°/178° wide viewing angles. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by AOC, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. In the meantime for full specifications and worldwide availability jump over to the official AOC website by following the link below.

P3 AOC monitors

In today’s world filled with online meetings and video calls, the affordable QW models 24P3QW (24″ with Full HD IPS panel) and Q27P3QW (27″ with QHD IPS panel) employ a tiltable Full HD 2 MP webcam with Windows Hello support and 2 x 5 W speakers. The Windows Hello facial recognition technology lets users unlock their Windows sessions simply by looking at the webcam, increasing security and usability. Both models are perfectly suited in a deployment with fixed desktop PCs where video conferences may take up a huge chunk of the daily routine.”

What makes these monitors stand out, however, are in varying combinations their built-in 2 MP or 5 MP webcams with Windows Hello support to let users instantly log in to their sessions, a DisplayPort output to create clean and sleek multi-monitor setups, and built-in USB-C docking stations to transform a laptop-based working environment to a productive desktop-based one with only a single cable. All new P3 models come in sustainable paper cushion packaging, and they are certified with the latest environmental regulations such as EPA, EnergyStar 8, TCO 9.0 and EPEAT.”

“Simplify the connections with one cable only. The USB-C connection provides DisplayPort Alternate Mode for transferring high-resolution video signals from a notebook to the monitor while simultaneously charging the notebook’s battery from the monitor with USB power delivery. Additionally, the USB 3.1 ensures lightning-fast data transmission, so even transferring a 4K movie can be done in less than one minute.”

Features of the new AOC monitors

The QW models feature a tiltable, 2 MP (Full HD) webcam and Windows Hello support for increased comfort and security, and dual 5 W speakers for a rich online conferencing experience.

The CV models come with an extensive built-in USB-C docking station, offering RJ-45 input to route network connection via USB-C, 65 W USB Power Delivery to charge and power notebooks and share the display, and they’re equipped with a DisplayPort-output to easily create multi-monitor setups without clutter. Instead of the DP-output, the ultrawide CU34P3CV boasts a built-in KVM switch to control two computers with a single keyboard-mouse-monitor setup. Dual 2 W speakers (dual 5W speakers for the CU34P3CV) complete the multimedia experience.

The CW models integrate both features and have the advantage of a tiltable, higher-resolution 5 MP (QHD) webcam with Windows Hello support, dual 5W speakers and the same USB-C docking station as the CV models with 65 W Power Delivery and DisplayPort output.

The CV models without the built-in webcam – the 24P3CV (24″ with Full HD IPS panel), Q27P3CV (27″ with QHD IPS panel) and CU34P3CV (34″ with UW-QHD VA panel) – are perfectly suited to be employed in flexible offices and shared workspaces. In addition to the more common HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, these models feature a USB-C input. Thanks to the built-in 4-port USB 3.2 Gen 1 hub, users benefit from the following when connecting their laptop with the single USB-C cable:

The display can be extended to the monitor

The laptop can be charged (up to 65 W)

The laptop can gain access to the network or internet thanks to the monitor’s RJ-45 input

And the laptop can access devices connected to the monitor’s 4-port USB hub (such as a keyboard, mouse, printer, headset etc).

Source : AOC





