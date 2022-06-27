Automatic AI facial recognition pet door

If you would like to stop unwanted furry guests from entering your house, you might be interested in a new pet door equipped with advanced facial recognition capable of recognizing your cat or dog. Once recognized your pet will have instant access to your home while other unknown animals will be refused entry.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $169 or £138 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 26% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“AI-powered cameras and smart sensors detect when your pet approaches the door and when they wish to enter or exit. Allowing you to control when your pet comes and goes from a distance. And denying raccoons and other unwanted guests entry to your home! or just keep your dog out, but let your cats in. Giving your pets the freedom to come and go as they please is a challenge. You want them to enjoy their freedom, and be safe. But simple flaps and doors notoriously stress cats out, are prone to being broken by dogs, or letting dangerous and unwelcome strangers in.”

If the Petvation campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Petvation AI facial recognition pet door project watch the promotional video below.

AI pet door

“Just like Face ID on your smartphone, Petvation uses machine learning to perform facial recognition and only opens when it sees a familiar face. Petvation intelligently detects visitors, and can identify your cats and dogs, giving you the ability to control when your furry friends leave and enter the home.”

“It can also recognize the most common unwanted guests — raccoon, wolf/coyote, bear, deer, squirrel, rabbit, duck, boar, skunk, fox, rats, boar, snake, chicken, and more — and deny them entry to your home. Installing a smart pet door shouldn’t require you giving up your privacy. That’s why Petvation is armed with one of the most powerful, cutting-edge AI chips, that allows it to run complex facial recognition algorithms fully offline.”

Source : Kickstarter

