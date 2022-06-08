Cat owners looking for an easier way to clear up cat litter and keep their home or apartment smelling fresh, may be interested in the Meet automatic self-cleaning cat litter box launched via Kickstarter this month. Designed by a team of engineers based in Amsterdam in the Netherlands the minimalist design allows the system to blend into any home and makes just 35 dB of sound during the cleaning process. Featuring a touch control panel the cat litter box will alert you when a bean needs replacing and can be controlled remotely using the companion application.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $316 or £234 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Hello, Catlovers and Design freaks! We proudly present to you this technical masterpiece with designer looks. This self-cleaning litter box from PELTUX is super smart, very advanced, and looks great also. Operate it with the One-Click LED-Touch screen or on the App. Super Easy, Super good looking! At only 35 dB, this is one of the quietest automatic litterboxes on the market. That is slightly more than the rustling of leaves in the wind or whispering in your ear. Super quiet!”

Automatic self-cleaning cat litter box

With the assumption that the Meet crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Meet automatic self-cleaning cat litter box project checkout the promotional video below.

“To complete the sleek design, a LED touch screen is placed at the front of the litter box. Are you not at home, or is the Petlux Litter-box just not in reach? Our user-friendly App is here to help. Check weight and visitors’ History. Adjust Delay, Interval, and more. Switch from Auto to manual and even set up a cleaning schedule. Super Smart! A safety screen, as a backup design, blocks the complicated mechanics to protect your cat from damage. It is also equipped with motion detection sensors including 4 gravity sensors and 1 microwave sensor. As soon as the cat approaches the machine, any movement is automatically stopped. After the cat has done its job, a new cleaning cycle begins”

“The built-in air filter with ionizer removes those nasty smells before they enter your living room. The ionizer technology makes sure that bad smells are negatively charged – these particles repel each other and are filtered out by the device. This technology is not harmful and can therefore be used freely in the presence of your pet. Clean and ready to go within 1 minute. Thanks to the anti-sticky material the bin will remain clean after your cat has visited the machine. “

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box, jump over to the official Meet crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

