If you would like to keep odors at bay around your cat’s litter tray you may be interested in a new design from the engineers at KTBox. It is self-cleaning cat litter box has launched by Kickstarter and already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 135 backers with still 19 days remaining.

Featuring odor control, automatic cleaning and easy cleanup design the cat litter box features its own companion phone application that allows you to tweak settings and monitor your cat remotely when needed. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $199 or £168 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Introducing KTBox, the self-cleaning littter box with odor control. It utilizes a unique carbon filter that traps odors as it cleans, ensuring the area near the litter box stays fresh and clean for up to 90 days. Plus, with convenient smart app features and super easy clean-up, it is the self-cleaning litter box that you will actually use!

With KTBox, you never have to scoop while always having a clean litter bed for your feline friends. Just one click via the panel or mobile app and KTBox will do the job for you, so you can sit back and enjoy life. Your cats deserve the best potty place of the world – and KTBox is it!”

Self-cleaning cat litter box

Assuming that the KTBox funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the KTBox self-cleaning cat litter box project checkout the promotional video below.

“When a cat approaches KTBox, it automatically turns off its scooper mechanism so that your kitty can safely do its business. Once the cat exits and it is safe to do so, KTbox will turn back on to clean up the mess left behind! Wouldn’t you love living in a house without bad odors? So would your cats! And that’s why we created KTBox. With its clever concept and the highly effective built-in carbon filter, we can guarantee that you will never smell nasty odors coming from KTBox for up to 90 days.”

“Store more waste – 5 days for one cat. Waste is evenly spread in the waste bin to utilize 90% or more of the storage capacity. Other models create a hill shape as the waste piles up. The utilization ratio is less than 50%. So KTBox’s waste bin can last longer than other auto litter boxes.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the self-cleaning cat litter box, jump over to the official KTBox crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals