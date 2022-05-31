If you are searching for the ultimate self-cleaning litter cat litter tray for your cats you may be interested in the Popur. Featuring a unique design consisting of two boxes, the Kickstarter campaign has raised over $270,000 thanks to nearly 800 backers with still 30 days to go.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $279 or £377 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 44% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Introducing the world’s first two-box littering robot with an expandable ecosystem for litter cleaning, waste management, health tracking, behavior monitor, and more. Popur is the new standard and a paradigm shift in litter disposal technology, offering both you and your cats an ever-refreshing experience, beyond any alternatives. Most self-cleaning litter boxes consist of a rotating drum and a receptacle underneath. There was no breakthrough in the category for two decades, only plagiarisms. Popur, featuring an originally invented two-box layout, puts an end to your search for a perfect litter box. By two boxes, it simply means that Popur is divided into a bin storing pee-poo and a tray containing litter. This invention fixes the six fundamental problems listed above, as well as delivers everything you are looking for.”

With the assumption that the Popur crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Popur self cleaning cat litter tray project watch the promotional video below.

Self cleaning cat litter tray

“Popur’s cleaning performance is unmatched. While it’s not uncommon for you to break up litter clumps into fragments when shoveling, Popur ensures all leftovers including scraps to be tossed away. The unique DuoTilt™ cleantech combines an initial tilt of the tray to sift litter, and a subsequent tilt of the filter to dump waste. This technology also helps Popur avoid loss of litter regardless of its size and amount, handle loose stools, and minimize dust, therefore keeps the box clean 24/7.”

“When your cats pee on the side, corner or a shallow litter bed, litter sticks to the box. This is arguably the biggest challenge for self-cleaning litter boxes. Although it still happens, Popur is outfitted with four distinct features to both prevent and remove sticky clumps. Not only adult cats, but also kittens are allowed to use Popur, thanks to its unparalleled responsiveness to any movements. More specifically, the proprietary SuperSense™ algorithm porting on an advanced millimeter wave radar is capable of detecting actions as subtle as pulses and heartbeats, and is free from the influences of obstacles, ambient lights, mounting surfaces or installation errors.”

Source : Kickstarter

