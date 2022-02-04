Groomatic cat brush helps your cat self groom

Groomatic is a unique cat brush designed to help your cat keeps it hair in tiptop condition by self grooming itself. The brush allows your cat to brush itself whenever it feels without your help, and can be mounted almost anywhere. On the wall, to a piece of furniture, doorframe or anywhere else your cat likes to brush up against naturally.

The unique teeth and rotation system allow the Groomatic to automatically rotate as your cat brushes up against it. Massaging your cats skin and reducing cat hair around your home. Equipped with smart sensors the cat brush will also help reduce parasites in its fur.

Groomatic and has been designed by cat loving engineers from Germany and features a patented design. The unique cat brush is available in a variety of different pastel colors to suit your home including white, grey, pink, blue and green.

Groomatic cat brush helps keeps your cat healthy

The Groomatic measures 150 mm or 5.9 inches in height and 100 mm or 3.9 inches in diameter. “Whether your cat has a short or long coat, the Groomatic Cat Brush is suitable for any coat. The material and the special shape of the bristles allows them to brush even long fur effortlessly without getting stuck”

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $51 or £38 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 17% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The positive influence of massages and coat care on animals has been scientifically proven for years. Automatic brushes are already used in the barn to increase the well-being of cows. Not only are the cows more relaxed and balanced, but also the quality and quantity of the milk they produce is positively influenced. Cats also love to be brushed. That’s why we have developed the world’s first automatic cat brush to enrich the lives of cats and make life easier for cat owners.”

With the assumption that the Groomatic crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Groomatic project watch the promotional video below.

“Cats leave hair all over the living space and when they come in from outside, they also bring ticks into the house. Not only are the cat hairs floating around a nuisance, but the ticks can also carry serious diseases. The Groomatic helps keep the living space clean and reduces the risk of tick bites. The brush effectively frees the cat’s fur from loose hairs and wandering ticks.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the cat brush, jump over to the official Groomatic crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals