Automatic self cleaning cat litter box keeps your cat healthy and clean

The Petkit Pura Max automatic self cleaning cat litter box has raised over $500,000 thanks to over 1,600 backers with still 7 days remaining on its Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. If you are searching for an automatic self cleaning cat litter box the Pura Max uses smart sensors and can be controlled remotely using the companion phone application. Equipped with air and extra large capacity and alternative cleaning modes the cat litter box offers a state-of-the-art system to keep your house smelling fresh and your cat healthy and clean.

Petkit Pura Max self cleaning cat litter box keeps odors at bay

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $459 or £334 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 23% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“The PURA MAX self-cleaning cat litter box automatically removes all wastes for your convenience and is designed for the modern lifestyle. PURA MAX allows you to control the cat litter box anytime and anywhere via the PETKIT app. When it comes to safety, PETKIT is on the top of the game. PURA MAX has several safety mechanisms as well as excellent smart sensors. The xSecure system offers your cat a safe potty experience and makes your life easier.”

If the Petkit Pura Max campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Petkit Pura Max automatic self cleaning cat litter box project review the promotional video below.

“The xSecure system consists of an infrared sensor, weight sensors, remote alerts, an accident protection system, and smart detections so that you never have to worry about your cat with PURA MAX. In addition, PURA MAX automatically pauses when your cat approaches or detects a weight change. The smart sensors allow you to track your cat’s weight, times of use, duration of use, and litter capacity. So you can keep track of your cat’s health at all times.”

“Unpleasant odors are no longer an issue in your home. PURA MAX has 3 alternative cleaning modes: auto-cleaning mode, scheduled-cleaning mode, and manual-cleaning mode.You can set the device to scheduled or automatic cleaning mode via the app and PURA MAX automatically removes waste as soon as your cat leaves the litter box. To activate the manual-cleaning mode, simply tap the “Clean” button via the PETKIT app or press the button on the PURA MAX to clean the box. “

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the automatic self cleaning cat litter box, jump over to the official Petkit Pura Max crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

