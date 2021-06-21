How to hard reset an iPhone any generation

This quick guide will tell you how to hard reset an iPhone 12 or any other models you maybe own, whether it be one of the first generation iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone 8 or iPhone SE 2nd generation, iPhone 7 or iPhone 6s. The process is slightly different depending on the generation of iPhone you own and each iPhone reset process is listed below for your convenience.

If you are experiencing issues with your iPhone it is definitely worth carrying out an quick iPhone hard reset, to restart iOS in a similar way you would reboot your PC or Mac. This will allow the iPhone operating system to load cleanly and correctly once again, making sure any apps that have been behaving peculiarly are restarted correctly and any updates are properly installed and restarted.

How to hard reset an iPhone 11 , 12, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XR

If you need to reset an iPhone 11 , 12, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XR you will need to quickly press and release the volume up button and then just as quickly, press and release the volume down button. After quickly press and hold the side button until your iPhone turns off and restarts showing the Apple Logo. As soon as the Apple Logo appears on your screen the process of hard resetting your iPhone has completed and you can remove your finger from the side button.

Reset an iPhone 8 or iPhone SE 2nd generation phones

Similar to the new generation iPhone handsets to reset your iPhone 8 or iPhone SE you need to press and quickly release the volume up button and immediately afterwards quickly press and release the volume down button. Then quickly press and hold the side button until the iPhone turns itself off and restarts showing the Apple Logo. Once the Apple logo is showing you can remove your finger from the side button and let your iPhone start-up as normal.

How to hard reset your iPhone 7

If you have an older iPhone you can hard reset an iPhone 7 by simply pressing and holding both the volume down button and the Sleep/Wake button at the same time. The Sleep/Wake button is situated on the right-hand side of your iPhone and the volume down button is bottom button on the left-hand side.

iPhone 6s or iPhone SE 1st generation phones

To reset your iPhone 6s or the iPhone SE 1st generation Apple phones you will need to press and hold both the Sleep/Wake button on the right side of the phone and the circular Home button on the front of your phone at the same time, until your iPhone turns off and restarts to show the Apple logo. Once the Apple Logo is visible you can then remove your fingers from the buttons and let your iPhone restart as normal.

If after you have reset your iPhone you still experience problems or your iPhone doesn’t restart after trying the steps you may have a more complicated issue that needs fixing by Apple Support. If your iPhone won’t turn on, is frozen or still isn’t working correctly after you carry out a hard reset visit the official Apple iPhone Support website to learn what to try next.

