Ultra large self-cleaning cat litter box isolates odours and more

Lilboxy Max is a new large self-cleaning cat litter box which comes with its own companion smartphone application allowing you to monitor your cats daily activity. The large capacity litter tray removes the need for scooping any of your cats little presents and has been designed with safety in mind. Launched by Kickstarter this month the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 200 backers with still 30 days remaining. Capable of isolating odours the extra-large self-cleaning cat litter box features multiple cleaning modes as well as scheduled daily cleaning.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $249 or £218 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 31% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Tired of manual scooping? Featuring automatic cleaning, Lilboxy Max will do everything for you. Just plug it in, and click the button or app on your mobile, then you can do whatever you like. Lilboxy Max will automatically clean while you’re enjoying your wonderful life.Still struggling with how to choose a cat litter box with enough room if you own a large-size cat? But this will never be a problem for Lilboxy Max.”

Large self-cleaning cat litter box

If the Lilboxy Max campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Lilboxy Max self-cleaning cat litter box project play the promotional video below.

“Lilboxy Max is always your smart companion. This smart litter box is app-powered and enables your remote litter box control. Auto cleaning and scheduled cleaning at your command to do daily scooping whether staying home or going out. Also, Lilboxy Max will clean cat litter at 35dB in silent mode, which can avoid disturbance and ensure you a comfortable sleep. Safety is always our top priority! With built-in multiple smart sensors, Lilboxy Max will automatically de-activate and stop cleaning when detecting your cat is approaching or getting into it, and continue to clean when your cat is out of the box. “

“Lilboxy Max is equipped with a barrel inside whose capacity is 76L, which means that your cats will enjoy their wonderful time comfortably when they’re inside. Even if you have multiple cats in different sizes, there will always be enough room for them to use.”

Source : Kickstarter

