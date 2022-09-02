Wicked Egg pet treat dispenser for cats and dogs

Pet owners looking for a way to keep their furry companions entertained may be interested in a new pet treat dispenser called the Wicked Egg. Designed for both cats and dogs the 100% automatic mechanism of the Wicked Egg provides an eco-friendly and safe way to entertain your pet with the reward of a treat at the end.

The durable design features a touch activated mechanism providing controllable treat delivery with multiple interaction modes to choose from. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $42 or £37 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Meet Wicked Egg: the only fully automatic smart toy & treat dispenser that entertains and rewards your pet for hours on end. Even while you’re away! Your pet controls it –with different levels of play, they get excited to figure out how to get the treats out. In every interaction, Wicked Egg responds in a unique way. And that’s what takes the boredom away!”

Assuming that the Wicked Egg funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the Wicked Egg pet treat dispenser project play the promotional video below.

“Now you don’t have to feel guilty or worry whenever you leave your furbaby because Wicked Egg automatically plays with them with intuitive moves that react to every touch. Once you place Wicked Egg on the floor, it immediately lights up and creates pre-programmed and varied movements and sounds that entertains your furbaby. It also gives your pet the right amount of rest and plays with a ‘Sleep Mode’ for 30 minutes after a 10-minute-playtime. Wicked Egg matches the energy of your pet. If your pet wants another round of play, they simply touch the Egg to reactivate it!”

“Wicked Egg helps with obedience training by rewarding your pet’s action with treats. Multiple Interaction Modes (starter, advanced & expert) challenge your curious pet to figure out how to get treats out. Each touch triggers a timed meal delivery. It’s sensory stimulation for your fur-friend’s self-entertainment all-day!”

