Nokia G11 full specifications revealed

Yesterday the new Nokia G11 smartphone was made official, unfortunately, we did not have the full specifications on the handset when it was unveiled.

Nokia has now confirmed the full specifications for the handset, the device will come with a 6.5 inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Unisoc T606 mobile processor and it comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage. If you need some extra storage the new Nokia G11 comes with a microSD card slot for expansion.

Other specifications on the new Nokia G11 handset include a range of cameras with three on the back and a single camera on the front. The three rear cameras include a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls. The device also comes with a 5050 mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging.

Nokia will start selling their new G11 smartphone in March, the handset will be available in two colors, Ice and Charcoal, the handset will cost £119.99in the UK.

Source Nokia

