Nokia G11 smartphone gets official

Earlier today we heard about the new Nokia G21 smartphone and now we have details on another new device, the Nokia G11.

Nokia does not appear to have released the full specifications for the Nokia G11 as yet, we will have more details on this soon.

Long-lasting battery life so you can stay connected all-day

The impressive three-day battery life is perfect for those who want to go about their day without worrying about how much battery they have left. Whether its capturing memories with the family, or watching all your favourite shows, staying connected all day is made easy with the new Nokia G11 and Nokia G21.

Breath-taking photography with Nokia G21

The versatile triple-lens cameras will fully equip anyone to create professional-looking photography, delivering beautiful detail even in low light. On the front, AI smarts ensure your evening selfies will have just the right amount of light and clarity. Also, with AI Super Resolution, the new handsets elevate the zoom quality of your shots for a striking result.

New design, same Finnish durability

Introducing an all-new design, the Nokia G11 and Nokia G21 are thinner and more ergonomic. Made from tough polycarbonate, the new design honours the durability and Nordic excellence you’d expect from a Nokia phone whilst bringing a refreshed look to the range.

The Nokia G11 will go on sale in March and the handset will come in a choice of two colors, Charcoal and Ice, it will retail for £119.99.

Source Nokia

