Nokia G21 smartphone gets official

We have been hearing rumors about the new Nokia G21 smartphone for some time, the handset is now official and we have all the details on this new Android device.

The Nokia G21 smartphone comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by a Unisoc T606 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and a choice of 64GB or 128GB of included storage. If you need some extra storage space, the handset also features a microSD card slot.

The Nokia G21 comes with a 5,050 mAh battery that will give you up to three days of battery life and it comes with 18W fast charging, although there is only a 10W charger in the box.

The handset has a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the back of the device. The three rear cameras include a 50-megapixel main camera, plus a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The handset comes with Android 11 and it will be updated to Android 12, it will come in a choice of two different colors, Dusk and Nordic Blue and it will retail for €170.

Source GSM Arena

