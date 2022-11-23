Apple Mac style 67W wall charger with power display

Apple Mac fans might be interested in a new 67W wall charger in the style of the iconic retro Apple Macintosh desk top. The Retro 67 features 3 Type-C ports and as you would imagine is compatible with all the latest MacBook hardware and mobile devices allow you to charge three devices simultaneously directly from the wall. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the clever project from roughly $29 or £25 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 63% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“The Retro 67 features 3 Type-C ports that support various kinds of Fast Charging Protocols such as PD3.0, QC3.0, SCP/FCP, Apple 2.4, etc. Retro 67 is compatible with the latest MacBook Air (M2) and fully recharges it in less than 2 hours.”

Apple Mac style 67W wall charger

With the assumption that the Retro 67 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the Retro 67 67W wall charger project play the promotional video below.

“The Retro67 is designed to make your life easier. It works great for anyone who has multiple devices and requires simultaneous charging. With fast charging technology, it is compatible with a variety of portable devices. 3 Type-C charging ports shorten the charging time for multiple devices.”

“Fast Charging technology makes Retro 67 compatible with most popular digital products’ charging requirements such as Apple, Samsung, Google, Dell, Lenovo, and more. You are always welcome to purchase our retro charging cable or charge your devices with the original Type-C charging cable.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the 67W wall charger, jump over to the official Retro 67 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Indiegogo





