New Beats Fit Pro now available worldwide

The new Beats Fit Pro headphones were made available for pre-order a week ago and they have now gone on sale worldwide.

The new headphones are now available in a wide range of countries around the world, including the UK, which they previously launched in the USA last year.

With its flexible wingtip design, Beats Fit Pro stays secure in your ear all day—even throughout your most rigorous workouts—ensuring consistent, high-quality acoustic performance. The unique wingtip was digitally modeled using measurements from thousands of ears to achieve the perfect combination of soft, pliable material around a rigid core for a comfortable and stable fit on any ear shape or size.

Beats Fit deploys an all-new custom transducer to deliver robust sound in a tiny form factor, while an innovative vent system minimizes treble distortion across the flexible diaphragm. Beats Fit Pro’s new acoustic architecture combined with Beats’ signature tuning delivers impressive dynamic range and clarity across the frequency curve for an emotive, powerful, and balanced listening experience.

The Beas Fit Pro headphones retail for £199.99 in the UK and you can find out more details about the latest Beats headphones over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Beats, MacRumors

