Beats Fit Pro up for pre-order in the UK

The Beats Fit Pro was announced back in November and now Beats has announced that their latest headphones are now available to pre-order in the UK.

As well as in the UK they are also available to pre-order in various other countries, the headphones will retail for £199.99 in the UK.

Hi, Beats Fit Pro will be available for pre-order from 3pm. — Beats By Dre UK (@beatsbydreUK) January 24, 2022

With its flexible wingtip design, Beats Fit Pro stays secure in your ear all day—even throughout your most rigorous workouts—ensuring consistent, high-quality acoustic performance. The unique wingtip was digitally modeled using measurements from thousands of ears to achieve the perfect combination of soft, pliable material around a rigid core for a comfortable and stable fit on any ear shape or size.

Beats Fit deploys an all-new custom transducer to deliver robust sound in a tiny form factor, while an innovative vent system minimizes treble distortion across the flexible diaphragm. Beats Fit Pro’s new acoustic architecture combined with Beats’ signature tuning delivers impressive dynamic range and clarity across the frequency curve for an emotive, powerful, and balanced listening experience.

You can find out more details about the Beats Fit headphones over at the Beats website at the link below.

Source Beats, MacRumors

