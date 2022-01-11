Beats Fit Pro headed to the UK January 24th

The Beats Fit Pro headphones were launched in the USA back in November and now Apple is planning to launch them in more countries including the UK, Europe, and Canada.

The new Beats headphones will apparently launch in the UK and some other countries from the 24th of January 2022.

ⓘ Something new is coming. — Beats By Dre UK (@beatsbydreUK) January 10, 2022

With its flexible wingtip design, Beats Fit Pro stays secure in your ear all day—even throughout your most rigorous workouts—ensuring consistent, high-quality acoustic performance. The unique wingtip was digitally modeled using measurements from thousands of ears to achieve the perfect combination of soft, pliable material around a rigid core for a comfortable and stable fit on any ear shape or size.

Beats Fit Pro deploys an all-new custom transducer to deliver robust sound in a tiny form factor, while an innovative vent system minimizes treble distortion across the flexible diaphragm. Beats Fit Pro’s new acoustic architecture combined with Beats’ signature tuning delivers impressive dynamic range and clarity across the frequency curve for an emotive, powerful, and balanced listening experience.

The Beats Fit is Apple’s latest Beats headphones that are designed for sports and fitness, as yet there are no details on how much they will retail for in the UK, they cost $199.99 in the USA.

