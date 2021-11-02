Apple launches Beats Fit Pro headphones

Apple has launched its latest Beats headphones, the new Beats Fit Pro which is designed for sports and fitness and is powered by the Apple H1 chip and they come with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation).

The new Beats headphones are designed to be sweat and water-resistant and come with an IPX4 rating, they will come in a range of colors which will include Black, White, Sage Gray, and Stone Purple.

With its flexible wingtip design, Beats Fit Pro stays secure in your ear all day—even throughout your most rigorous workouts—ensuring consistent, high-quality acoustic performance. The unique wingtip was digitally modeled using measurements from thousands of ears to achieve the perfect combination of soft, pliable material around a rigid core for a comfortable and stable fit on any ear shape or size.

Beats Fit Pro deploys an all-new custom transducer to deliver robust sound in a tiny form factor, while an innovative vent system minimizes treble distortion across the flexible diaphragm. Beats Fit Pro’s new acoustic architecture combined with Beats’ signature tuning delivers impressive dynamic range and clarity across the frequency curve for an emotive, powerful and balanced listening experience.

Apple has started to take pre-orders on these new Beats headphones and they will cost $199.99, they will start shipping from Friday the 5th of November.

