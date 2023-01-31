If you have just purchased a brand-new iPhone or recently transferred from one mobile provider to another, you may wondering the best way to access your voicemail messages from your new iOS device. The iPhone has been designed to use Visual Voicemail technology which is available from several select carriers worldwide. If you are unsure whether your mobile phone package or network provider supports Visual Voicemail you will need to reach out to your carriers technical support team to confirm you can use it. Once you have checked this quick guide will take you through the process of how to set up voicemail on iPhone phones and create a custom greeting if desired.

How does Visual Voicemail differ to other voicemail?

Personally I much prefer Visual Voicemail rather than having to dial a number to retrieve your messages from your network provider. Once enabled Visual Voicemail on your iPhone allows you to see a list of your new voice messages and choose which ones to play or delete at the swipe of a finger. When a new message arrives the Phone app icon will show how many messages are waiting to be listened to and alerts you when new messages are left.

Apple has also recently started rolling out Voicemail transcriptions which are available in a beta development stage in certain countries and show your messages written as a text message. The current time the transcription service is currently only available for English voicemails received on iPhones running Apple’s iOS 10 operating system or later. As you would imagine the transcription accuracy also depends on the quality of the voice message left.

Setup voicemail on iPhone

First time setup on a new iPhone or carrier

If you are just purchased a new iPhone and set it up with your mobile carrier, the first time you select the Voicemail service you will be asked to set up a voicemail password and record your voicemail greeting. The greeting will be played to anyone who rings your mobile phone number and you do not answer. To do this simply.

1. If you are not prompted when you receive a message for the first time. Select Voicemail and then press the Set Up Now option.

2. Create your voicemail password and confirm your choice before saving

3. Record your default iPhone voicemail message or select the default message if you would prefer not to record anything at this time. You can always go back and record a new greeting for missed calls at a later date. If you choose Custom, you can then record your new greeting now and save it to your voicemail service.

If you are using the Visual Voicemail service offered by Apple, you can also use the Siri personal assistant to request your messages to be read to you. A great feature to use if you would prefer to use your iPhone hands-free such as when you are in your car or perhaps at your desk and your iPhone is docked with your computer. Simply are Siri to “Play the voicemail from …. “ adding the name of your contact to the end of the sentence.

Messages

If you would like to play, share or delete voicemail messages you can simply enter the Apple Phone application on your iPhone and then select Voicemail in the bottom right-hand corner. Once selected you will be shown a complete list of all your voice messages allowing you to listen, delete or call.

1. Simply select a Message to reveal the options available to you. As sooner you have selected a message a play button will appear allowing you to listen to your message either via the speaker or privately. On the left-hand side you will also see a delete button and call button allowing you to call back the contact to left a message originally.

2. You can also share your message with other contacts by using the share icon

3. View the contact details of the person or company that left a message by clicking the blue more information icon on the right of the message list

4. As a message is playing you can pause or rewind it, if you missed anything important, by moving your finger back along the timeline.

5. To delete the message simply press on the red waste bin icon on the right-hand side of the message list once you have selected a message.

It is worth mentioning that in some countries deleted messages may be permanently erased by your network provider or carrier. Also if you change your SIM card for some reason, your voice messages may also be deleted. So check with your network provider or carrier before making any changes to your account. it is also worth asking whether deleting a message on your iPhone will permanently delete it from your account.

Checking messages without Visual Voicemail

If you unfortunately do not have access to the Visual Voicemail service your network provider or carrier will provide you with a number, you will need to call to be able to access your voice messages. This will normally be available by calling their customer representatives or may be listed on their website for customers to access and perhaps a frequently asked questions section.

Custom voicemail greeting message

If you did not set up a voicemail greeting when you first set up your iPhone you can easily change it at any time by following the instructions below.

1. Open the Phone app on your iPhone

2. Select the Voicemail icon in the bottom right-hand corner of your iPhone screen

3. Press the word Greeting in blue in the top left corner of your iPhone screen.

4. If you would like to create a new custom voicemail message press Custom.

5. Once you select Custom the Record button will turn blue allowing you to record your greeting.

6. Once you have recorded your custom voicemail message play it back to make sure it is suitable. Or simply record another.

7. Once you are happy with your voicemail greeting press blue Save button in the top right-hand corner of the screen

Voicemail notifications sounds

If you would like to disable or change the sounds your iPhone makes when you receive a new voicemail simply go to the Settings app and then select the Sounds & Haptics option. Here you can select any sound you like for your Ringtone, Text Tone, New VoiceMail, New Mail, Sent Mail and more.

If you are still experiencing problems setting up your voicemail message service, it might be worth contacting your mobile network provider or reaching out to the official Apple support website for some advice. You can also book an appointment with an Apple Genius Bar representative if you would like to talk to someone in person in your nearest Apple store.





