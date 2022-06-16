Apple’s iOS 16 lets you remove more stock iPhone apps

Apple released iOS 16 beta 1 at WWDC 2022 last week, the software is now available for developers and it brings a range of new features to the iPhone.

They also released a number of other new betas at the same time, this includes iPadOS 16, watchOS 9 and macOS Monterey 13.

The new beta of iOS 16 brings a wide range of new features to the iPhone, it also comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

One of the changes coming to the iPhone with this release is the ability to remove more of the stock Apple apps from your iPhone.

This is now being increased to a total of 29, this means that you will be able to remove quite a few of Apple’s own stock apps including, the camera and more.

Here are a list of all of the apps that you will be able to remove on top of the exciting ones:

Camera

Clock

Find My

Fitness

Apple will be releasing their iOS 16 software update later this year, the update is expected to come sometime in September along with the new iPhone 14 range of smartphones.

We are expecting four new iPhones this year, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Source Apple Insider

Image Credit: William Hook

