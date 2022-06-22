T-Mobile and Dish expand networks services partnership

T-Mobile has announced that Dish Network and T-Mobile are expanding their Network Services Partnership in the USA.

The two companies have signed an amended agreement which will come into force when it is approved by the United States Department of Justice.

“We are pleased to have reached new terms with T-Mobile that provide DISH with the ability to be more competitive and to meet our customers’ evolving needs,” said John Swieringa, president and COO, DISH Wireless. “DISH’s 5G network now covers more than 20 percent of the U.S. population, and this amendment gives our customers enhanced access to nationwide coverage and in-market roaming while we continue to deploy our own 5G network.”

“T-Mobile is building a national, Ultra Capacity 5G network with unprecedented capacity, which has put us in a unique position to support partners like DISH,” said Mike Katz, chief marketing officer, T-Mobile. “While DISH customers will benefit from our network, this deal also locks in a multi-billion dollar revenue commitment for our business. It’s a win-win.”

The amendment, which will become effective upon approval by the United States Department of Justice, incorporates financial and operational changes, including improved pricing and enhanced roaming solutions for DISH 5G customers in consideration of an annual minimum revenue commitment through the remaining term of the MNSA.

