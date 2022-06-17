T-Mobile announces Coverage Beyond

T-Mobile has unveiled its latest Un-carrier move called Coverage Beyond, this new feature is designed to provide extended coverage for the company’s customers when they are traveling.

Ready. Set. Travel! Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is taking coverage above and beyond, pushing the boundaries of their own coverage map to 30,000 feet and abroad. Introducing T-Mobile’s latest Un-carrier move, Coverage Beyond, with free high-speed data in 210+ countries and destinations AND free in-flight connectivity and streaming all flight long on the biggest U.S. airlines. And the Un-carrier is flexing its post-merger scale to negotiate exclusive benefits just for T-Mobile customers, like AAA on Us for a full year, 25 cents off per gallon of Shell gas through the week of Labor Day, and launching T-Mobile TRAVEL with Priceline to hook up customers with exclusive deals, up to 40% off select hotels and rental cars. Boom. Start packing. Because this all starts rolling out on the first official day of Summer, June 21.

“Our mission is to be the best in the world at connecting customers to their world, and that means making sure your phone just works wherever you go – even if you travel beyond our signal,” said Mike Sievert, CEO, T-Mobile. “We pioneered coverage in-flight and abroad, and today we’re going full throttle to change the game again. This is what the Un-carrier does – hunts down pain points, smashes them, and changes the game for good.”

You can find out more details about the new T-Mobile Coverage Beyond over at the T-Mobile website at the link below.

Source T-Mobile

