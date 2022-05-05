T-Mobile announces Internet Freedom to help you switch providers

T-Mobile has launched a new service called Internet Freedom that is designed to help you switch your broadband provider to the company even if you have a current contract.

The company will cover termination fees with your current provider up to $500 and they will also offer you a 15-day test drive of their broadband for free.

“The Un-carrier was created to fix a stupid, broken wireless industry, and while we aren’t done, we’ve undoubtedly changed if for good. Now, with Internet Freedom, we’re taking on Big Internet and bringing the Un-carrier movement to broadband,” said Sievert. “Broadband customers are the least satisfied in America – the fees, the contracts, the price hikes, the terrible customer service. It’s ridiculous, and it looks a lot like the wireless industry a decade ago. Today, that all starts to change because the Un-carrier is here to disrupt broadband for good.”

Broadband customers are STUCK. They’re the least satisfied customers in America[1]. They want to switch, but they can’t because they either have no choice for high-speed broadband, are locked in an old-school contract or don’t have the time to go through the complicated switching process. To switch, they have to do battle with their current provider to leave, sign a new contract, wait for an installation window between now and next Tuesday, drill holes in their walls, and spend hours resetting all their devices. All that before they even know how the new service will work for them.

You can find out more information about the new T-Mobile Internet Freedom over at T-Mobile at the link below.

Source T-Mobile

