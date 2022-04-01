Microsoft evolves its Your Phone app into Phone Link

Microsoft has this week announced that its Your Phone app has now evolved into a new application aptly named Phone Link. Providing users within easy to set up an stable connection between their phone and Windows PC. A new interface has been designed that allows you to see notifications together with a new tabbed navigation providing easy access to all the content and features on your phone.

With the next update of Windows 11, you will also be able to set-up Phone Link during your set-up with your new PC by simply scanning a QR code. Gerald Haslhofer, General Manager, Mobile and Cross Device Team at Microsoft explains a little more.

Microsoft Phone Link

“We introduced the Your Phone experience more than three years ago, allowing you to keep your smartphone in your pocket and still be able to access your photos and texts on your computer. Since then, we have enabled more capabilities, such as the ability to filter notifications on your Windows PC, make and receive phone calls even when your phone is out of reach, and use your Android mobile apps on your Windows PC.”

“We see this experience as more than just bringing your phone into your PC but as a bridge between the two devices, so we are renaming the app to Phone Link. And to further celebrate this connection between your two devices, we have also renamed the mobile companion app from Your Phone Companion to Link to Windows for all Android users. We’re bringing both apps together with the same icon too. In our journey to make it easier for customers to get to the content that matters to them, we saw a great opportunity with the recent release of Windows 11 to also refresh the app design. We carefully updated our controls, color palette, and overall look and feel to deliver a native app experience on the new Windows 11 OS. New app design changes include rounded corners, fresh illustrations and updated iconography.”

“This is in addition to our existing partnerships with Surface Duo and Samsung to integrate deeply and provide an even better experience on these devices beyond what’s possible on other Android devices. Recently, in partnership with Samsung, we’ve made it easier to launch the apps you were recently using on your phone and continue using them on the PC. This brings the mobile and PC worlds closer by allowing you to jump to the Office desktop and web experiences for files you were viewing on your Office mobile app.”

Source : Microsoft

