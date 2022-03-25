Microsoft has rolled out a new Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22581 bringing with it more tweaks, fixes, enhancements and features. The latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build reference 22581 is now available to download from the official Microsoft Dev and Beta Channels. Jump over to the official Windows Blog for more details on all the new additions tweaks and enhancements.

Now that the Dev and Beta Channels are receiving the same builds, a window of opportunity is available for Insiders to switch channels if they wish. if you would like to swap channels simply :

1. Open Settings > Windows Update > Windows Insider Program.

2. Select Choose your Insider settings.

3. Select Beta Channel.

4. The next time you receive an update, it will be for your new channel.

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22581

– Build 22581 is also being flighted to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel. Now that the Dev and Beta Channels are receiving the same builds, the limited window has opened for Insiders to switch channels if desired. Please read the details below about the limited window to switch channels and what happens when the window closes. The time is now for you to make sure you’re in the channel you want to be going forward!

– We also have a handful of improvements and fixes to some issues, see below for more details.

– If you missed yesterday’s webcast, you can watch it on demand here. This month’s webcast featured guests from the team responsible for the new focus experiences and live captions.

Source : Microsoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals