Manage your iPhone using iTunes on Windows PCs

iPhone owners that don’t own a Mac computer and would like to synchronize and manage their media collection on a Windows PC. May find this guide on downloading and installing iTunes on Windows helpful when synchronizing content from your computer to your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

Apple has kindly made its iTunes software available directly from the Microsoft Store and via a download from the official Apple support site. iTunes is available for Windows 11, Windows 10 and Windows 8 in both 64-bit and 32-bit versions and Apple downloads are available here.

Once installed, you can use iTunes for Windows to back up and update your iOS devices, whether it be an iPad, iPhone or iPod touch, as well as synchronize content from your computer to your Apple device. Apple also makes its iCloud storage service available for Windows users using a dedicated application that allows you to access your files, photos, contacts, calendars and across all your devices and from Windows computers.

“iTunes is the easiest way to enjoy everything you need to be entertained – music, movies, and TV shows – and keep it all easily organized. Rent or buy movies, download your favorite TV shows, and more. iTunes is also home to Apple Music, where you can listen to millions of songs and your entire music library – ad-free with zero commercials. Plus, download your favorite music to listen without Wi-Fi. Try it free with no commitment and cancel anytime.”

Synchronizing content using iTunes on your PC

Apple offers a feature that allows you to automatically synchronize items from your PC to your iOS device or you can simply drag items to your device manually, giving you more control over storage. Removing items from your iPhone on your Windows PC can also be done manually or automatically depending on your preference. To sing automatically.

1. Install iTunes on your Windows PC

2. Connect your iPhone to your computer using the USB charging cable provided by Apple or similar

3. If you would prefer to use a wireless connection, turn on the Wi-Fi synchronize option by clicking the phone icon near the top left corner of the iTunes window. It is worth remembering that to synchronize wirelessly; you need both your computer and iPhone on the same Wi-Fi network and have iOS 5 or later installed on your iPhone.

4. Once you have connected using your chosen preference, select the type of content you would like to synchronize, for example, Movies, TV shows or music from the menu on the left-hand side.

5. Drag your media, music and shows directly onto your iPhone or have them automatically synchronize each time you connect your device from the Settings. By default, iTunes syncs your device whenever you connect it.

6. When you are ready to synchronize your chosen items, press the Apply button.

It is also worth remembering that if you have automatic synchronize enabled and remove an item from your media library, it will also be deleted from your iPhone the next time you synchronize.

Manually adding items using iTunes for Windows

1. Connect your iPhone to your Windows PC either via cable or wirelessly as explained above

2. Within the iTunes app on your PC, choose an option from the pop-up menu in the top left-hand corner

3. Select an item you would like to add to your iPhone and choose Add to Device selecting your device

To remove an item from your device, simply click On My Device select the item you would like to remove and press the Delete key and then confirm your selection by pressing Delete in the confirmation box.

Using iTunes on Windows iPhone users can also manage their Apple ID account and settings. To do this simply :

1. Select Account

2. Then click View My Account to view your account details

3. Other information is also available such as being able to manage your subscriptions, edit your payment information as well as see a list of all your purchase history

It is also worth knowing that you can sign out of iTunes using your Apple ID and remove access to your content from within the iTunes Windows application as well as change preferences such as your language and more. If you do change the language within the Windows iTunes app, you will need to close it and restart it for the change to take effect.

While your devices connected to the iTunes Windows software, Apple summarizes the storage capacity and usage on the main device screen. Here you can see just how much space your photographs, videos and applications are taking up on your device and make alterations if you are running low on space. Sometimes it is worth turning off iTunes automatic synchronization to help save storage space if you are running low.

If you are still struggling to use iTunes on Windows, you’ll be pleased to know that Apple has created an iTunes User Guide which is available from their official support website. Covering everything you need to know about using the Windows iTunes software.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals