How to record calls on Android

This guide is designed to show you how to record a call on your Android Phone, this is something that can be useful, when you record a call you should make sure that it is done legally.

It should be made clear that you should not record a call or phone conversation without getting the other person’s consent. if you do record a telephone call and have not informed the other person, then you could possibly face some sort of legal action

How do I record a call on my Android Phone?

Unlike the iPhone, recording a call on your Android phone is slightly easier, this can be done with the official phone App for Android on your device.

If you do not have the official Phone app for Android installed it can be downloaded from the Google Play store on your device.

To record all calls on your Android device open the Phone app on your handset and then select the three dots at the top of the display, now select Settings and Call Recording, and then select Always Record.

How do I record only selected calls?

If you want to record calls from specific people in your contacts, this can be done so that only these calls are recorded.

To do this on your Android phone select the Phone app and then select the three dots at the top, now Settings and Call recording, then Always record, and then Selected Numbers. Turn this feature on and you then select the Add button to add the number or contacts that you would like to record the calls for.

How do you start recording a telephone call?

It is important that you inform the other person with who you are making the call that you are recording the call. It may be a good idea to get them to confirm this is OK again once you have started to record the call on your device.

To record a call make or receive a telephone call and then you will see a Record button on your display during the calls, press the Record button and it will start recording the telephone call. You can stop recording the call by selecting Stop Recording.

How do I listen to the calls I have recorded on my Android device?

To listen to a telephone call that you have recorded n your device open the Phone app and then select Recents, select the number of the recent call that you made or received, the recording will be shown and you can select Play to listen to the call on your handset.

This can be a useful feature if you need to record a business meeting on the telephone, when using this feature you must always ensure that you receive the other person’s permission to record the telephone call. We hope that you will find this guide helpful, if you have any questions, please leave a comment below, you can find out more information about this feature over at Google’s website.

Image Credit Patricia Zavala





