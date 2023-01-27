Google Play Store, Store and more to make things clearer in the EU

Google will be making a number of changes to its Google Store, Google Play Store, Google Flight, Google Hotels, and more to make things clearer to people in Europe.

The changes were announced by the European Commission which has revealed that Google will be making these changes to comply with EU laws.

Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders said: “Even today, almost three years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, we see an increasing number of consumers turn to the internet to book their holidays, make purchases, or consult a review. EU consumers are entitled to clear, complete information so that they can make informed choices. The commitments made by Google are a step forward in this direction. We call on Google to comply fully with the Geo-blocking Regulation, ensuring that consumers can enjoy the same rights and access the same content, wherever they are in the EU.”

Following the dialogue, Google has committed to limit its capacity to make unilateral changes related to orders when it comes to price or cancellations, and to create an email address whose use is reserved to consumer protection authorities, so that they can report and request the quick removal of illegal content.

You can find out more details about all of the changes that will be made to Google products in Europe, including Google Store, Google Play Store, Google Flight, and Google Hotels over at the EU Commission website at the link below.

