How to record iPhone calls using Magmo

iPhone users sporting the latest phones from Apple might be interested in a new accessory called Magmo that allows you to easily record iPhone calls and uses the Apple MagSafe connection system to snap onto the back of your iPhone. Magmo requires no monthly fees and no Internet connection is required. Simply snap the MagSafe iPhone call recorder to your iPhone and push the button on the device to start recording and press once again once finished. The Magmo comes with a 32GB storage space in which you can store up to 500 hours of recorded calls.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $119 or £100 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Simply slide the button up when you need to record a call. Magmo immediately starts recording, without any hassles. When you’re finished, slide the button down and the recording stops. To tackle the problem that users cannot record calls on iPhones, Magmo was developed with the iPhone in mind.

The goal was to resemble iPhone’s clean and trendy design but to minimize the add-on’s presence. Magmo directly captures the conversation without any complicated requirements such as, not having a stable internet connection, or having to go through third party calls, or two-way call features within the app.”

Record iPhone calls

If the Magmo campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Magmo iPhone call recorder project checkout the promotional video below.

“Our strive for simplicity did not end in Magmo’s software. We wanted Magmo to not only work simple, but to look simple as well. Benchmarking Apple’s and iPhone’s clean design, we chose a pattern-less white exterior for Magmo. It’s specifically designed for MagSafe, compatible with iPhones. And also available other phones with magnetic ring.”

“This unique technology effectively cuts down background noises, so you can clearly play back your conversations with minimum interruptions. Moreover, the recordings are saved directly onto a hard drive, so all your personal calls will be stored safely without the risk of losing data. “

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the iPhone call recorder, jump over to the official Magmo crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

