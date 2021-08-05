Apple MagSafe Battery Pack charging tested

Last month Apple launched its new MagSafe Battery Pack providing your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro with a top up battery pack that can be attached to your phone using the magnetic connection system designed by Apple. If you are looking for even quicker charging you can combine the MagSafe Battery Pack with a 27W or higher charger, like those that ship with MacBook, or when you’re in need of a wireless charger, just plug in a Lightning cable for up to 15W of wireless charging.

If you are interested in learning more about the charging capabilities of the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack check out the video below which demonstrates how the MagSafe Battery Pack will charge iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Zollotech also test how fast the MagSafe Battery Pack from Apple charges and how quickly it charges iPhone 12 devices. The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is now available to purchase priced at $99 and is also available via the Apple 0% APR service when you choose to pay using your Apple Card at $8.25/mo.per month for 12 months.

Apple states that the MagSafe Battery Pack can charge :

Up to 70% additional charge with iPhone 12 mini and MagSafe Battery Pack*

Up to 60% additional charge with iPhone 12 and MagSafe Battery Pack*

Up to 60% additional charge with iPhone 12 Pro and MagSafe Battery Pack*

Up to 40% additional charge with iPhone 12 Pro Max and MagSafe Battery Pack*

“*Testing conducted by Apple in April 2021 using preproduction iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max units and software, subscribed to LTE and 5G carrier networks, paired with preproduction MagSafe Battery Pack units and software. Tested with screen off. All settings default except: Wi-Fi was associated with a network; the Wi-Fi feature Ask to Join Networks and Auto-Brightness were turned off. All battery claims depend on usage, environmental conditions, initial battery levels, network configuration, and many other factors; actual results will vary.”

“Attaching the MagSafe Battery Pack is a snap. Its compact, intuitive design makes on-the-go charging easy. And its perfectly aligned magnets keep it attached to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro — providing safe and reliable wireless charging.”

Source : Apple

