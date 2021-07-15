How to take a screenshot on Mac computers

If you are wondering how you can take a screenshot on your Mac computer, this quick guide will provide an overview of all the different ways you can capture an image of the current content on your screen using shortcuts and the screen capture tool within macOS. If you have moved from the Windows operating system to macOS you might be missing the Windows Snipping tool, or you may just prefer to have a little more control over the area that you capture on your Mac screen. Apple provides a similar application to the Windows version that allows you to select areas of your screen and save them directly to the clipboard or to a designated location on your MacBook or iMac computer.

Shortcuts for taking a screenshot on your Mac computer

1. First let’s cover the Mac shortcuts you can use to take a screenshot. The first is Shift + Command + 3 takes a complete copy of your entire screen and will save the image directly to your desktop by default although this can be changed and will be discussed later in this article.

2. The second Mac shortcut you can use to take a is Shift + Command + 4 allowing you to select a portion of your desktop to capture and save as an image file which you can then share via social media, email, iMessage or simply save to your photos library for reference.

3. Finally the third Mac shortcut you can use for taking screenshots on Mac is Shift + Command + 5 which will open up the screen Application and works on any Mac computer and is similar to that provided by Microsoft in the form of their Windows Snipping Tool.

A toolbar will appear at the bottom of your screen as in the image above with five icons, and Options tab and a Capture button. Under the options tab you have the ability to change the default save location allowing you to select from Desktop, Documents, Clipboard, Mail, Messages, Preview or another custom location you specify. Within the options section you can also set a timer to capture a screenshot after either five or 10 seconds. Finally options for showing a floating thumbnail, remember last selection as well as the ability to show or hide the mouse pointer are also available.

Screenshots Options and recording screen video on your Mac

Starting with the icons from left to right the first icon allows you to Capture the Entire Screen and mousing over each will provide the title for each. Then second from left icon allows you to Capture a Selected Window complete with window frame, the next icon allows you to Capture Selected Portion. Finally the two middle icons allow you to record video capture of your screen allowing you to record the entire screen or simply just a selection that you designate. Videos are also saved to the same directory or location you specify in the Options section.

if you are still having difficulties taking screenshots on your Mac it might be worth jumping over to the official Apple Support website where more information on how to use your Mac computers is available.

