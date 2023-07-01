Apple AirTag a complete guide 2023

If you are interested in learning more about the small coin-shaped trackers created by Apple and launched back in April 2021. This quick guide will take you through everything you need to know about how the AirTags work, what they can be used for and how to connect and reset them using your iPhone. Apple has designed their trackers to use Bluetooth technology to help locate lost items such as wallets, keys, bags and other personal belongings.

Simply attach them to your keyring or slip it inside your wallet or purse and you will be notified if you leave it behind. If you have not yet purchased any Apple AirTag it is worth knowing that you will need an Apple iPhone or other Apple hardware to use the trackers and monitor your belongings location.

10 Apple AirTag questions answered

What are Apple AirTags

As briefly explained Apple AirTags are small circular disc-shaped trackers to help locate lost items and interact with the Apple Find My application on the companies iPhone, iPad and Mac computers to help owners keep tabs and locate their personal belongings. Since Apple launched the AirTag a wide variety of different accessories have been designed allowing you to easily attach them to a wide variety of different things from luggage to pets.

What are AirTags used for

Apple AirTag’s can be used for a wide variety of different applications and allow you to quickly and easily track a location of personal item directly from your phone. For instance, if you insert one into your wallet and you accidentally leave it behind at a restaurant or venue you have been attending.

Your iPhone will automatically alert you when your tracker becomes a certain distance from your iPhone. Reminding you to go back and pick up your wallet or other personal item such as a bag, coat or computer. The Precision Finding feature to see a visual map and arrows to guide you to the item.

How to use AirTags

Once the Apple AirTag is connected to your Apple ID, you can monitor its location using the Find My application on your iOS or Mac devices, seeing its location in real time. AirTags use the same technology Apple has installed in its hardware allowing you to locate it using the same application. Allowing you to see where your iPad, iPhone, AirPods or MacBook laptop are located. Apple AirTag is supported by iPhone and iPod touch models running iOS 14.5 or later and iPads installed with iPadOS 14.5 or later.

You can even ask apples Siri personal assistant to help you find your lost items by simply saying “Hey Siri find my [insert whatever you have lost here]”

Apple AirTag holders

How do AirTags work

The Apple Find My app can locate the AirTag tracker by using a combination of Bluetooth and Apple’s unique U1 chip which has been designed in-house by Apple engineers. The U1 adds Ultra Wideband technology to the tracker enabling devices equipped with the technology to gain spatial awareness and Worldwide tracking.

The iPhone 11 and above support this Ultra Wideband technology although it is not available in all countries around the world at the current time. The AirTags are also water and dust resistance making them perfect for a wide variety of different applications.

Some international regulatory requirements also require that the technology is disabled in certain locations. The U1 chip allows iPhones to precisely locate other U1‑equipped Apple devices such as your iPad, AirPods, Mac and other Apple hardware and uses the same time acknowledging to randomize data found on other supported Apple devices as MAC address and Wi-Fi frame sequence number randomization.

AirTags battery life

Apple has designed its AirTag to be powered by a standard CR2032 lithium 3V coin battery and a single battery should be able to power the AirTag for up to 12 months. You cannot recharge an AirTag as you do with other Apple devices.

Once flat the battery can be replaced and purchased from a wide variety of different online and high street stores for just a few dollars. Ask for a CR2032 coin cell battery and twist the casing of the AirTag counterclockwise to open it up when the battery needs replacing.

What is the range of an Apple AirTag?

An AirTag will be monitored locally using Bluetooth when it is in range of your devices and then can be monitored worldwide using the Ultra Wideband technology Apple has installed in it. An AirTag tracker sends out a secure Bluetooth signal that can be detected by nearby devices in the Find My network.

These devices will then relay the position of your AirTag to your account securely and anonymously thanks to the encryption that Apple has included in the process. You can only see your own AirTags that are connected to your Apple ID and not even Apple knows the location of your AirTag or the identity of the device that helps find it.

When using Ultra Wideband the AirTag will use other Apple devices to relay its position back to you. This process is fully anonymous and encrypted and only you can see the location of your AirTag at any time.

How much are AirTags

AirTag’s are available to purchase singularly priced at $29 or in packs of 4 priced at $99 and are available to purchase directly from the Apple online store. Apple also offers a free engraving service that allows you to personalize each AirTag with an emoji at the time of purchase as shown in the image below.

How to connect AirTags

Once you have purchased your first AirTag simply hold it close to your iPhone or Apple device and it will be recognized. Follow the on-screen instructions and add it to your Apple ID, after which it will be available to track using the Find My iOS application.

How to reset AirTags

Because of the privacy and encryption services Apple provides with their AirTag trackers it can only be associated with one Apple ID at a time. However, if you would like to use an AirTag that someone else has been using or swap Apple IDs this can be done by resetting your AirTag. Simply follow the instructions below.

1. Remove the cover of the AirTag as if you were to change the battery by pressing down on cover and rotating clockwise.

2. Remove the AirTag battery and wait a few seconds

3. Replace the battery and press down on it until you hear a sound. This audio notification confirms the battery is connected correctly and needs to be repeated for more times. Again remove the battery and replace the battery pressing down on it until you hear the audible notification. You will know when you have done this enough times as the 5th sound will be different to the previous four and confirms that the AirTag has now been reset.

4. Replace the cover back on the AirTag and twist counterclockwise to lock it in position and it stops moving.

Airtag Privacy

Since the launch of the AirTag there have been concerns over privacy and unwanted tracking and location data. Apple has made several alterations to its operating system to alert anyone if someone else’s AirTag finds its way into your belongings and is traveling with you or nearby.

This will stop any malicious tracking such as attaching trackers to vehicles or slipping them inside bags. As you will be notified that someone else’s AirTag is close by. If after a certain time you still have not located the third-party tracker the AirTag will start playing a sound from its built in speaker to let you know it is there. Also, as mentioned previously the communication between your devices and the AirTag is fully encrypted stopping anyone else from accessing your data.

If you require any further information about the Apple AirTag and using it with your iOS devices or MacBook hardware, it might be worth jumping over to the official Apple support website or booking an appointment with an Apple Genius Bar representative.



