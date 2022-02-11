Apple AirTag update designed to reduce unwanted tracking

There have been concerns over people using Apple AirTags to track someone, Apple is now going to address this with an update and some changes to reduce unwanted tracking.

Apple’s AirTag is designed to let you track your items, unfortunately, some people have used them to track other people. Apple intends to try and stop this with some new software changes to their device.

There will be new privacy warnings when an AirTag is set up for the first time, it will be made clear to the owner of the device that it is designed to track items. It will also be made clear that tracking someone without their consent is a crime.

There will also be changes to alerts for AirPods which may have been confused with AirTags, Apple is also planning a range of further updates later this year.

We’ve become aware that individuals can receive unwanted tracking alerts for benign reasons, such as when borrowing someone’s keys with an AirTag attached, or when traveling in a car with a family member’s AirPods left inside. We also have seen reports of bad actors attempting to misuse AirTag for malicious or criminal purposes.

Apple has been working closely with various safety groups and law enforcement agencies. Through our own evaluations and these discussions, we have identified even more ways we can update AirTag safety warnings and help guard against further unwanted tracking.

You can find out more details about the changes coming to the Apple AirTag over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple

Image Credit: KEHN HERMANO

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals