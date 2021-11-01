Armor Apple AirTag holder made from grade 5 titanium

Armor is a new Apple AirTag holder constructed from titanium and available with a couple of useful tools depending on your needs. The rugged Apple AirTag holder can be easily attached to your belongings, helping you keep track of your important personal items such as your wallet, bag and more. The Armor Apple AirTag holder is constructed from grade 5 titanium providing a protective shell around your tag as well as a bottle opener and screwdriver if required. Launched via Kickstarter the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 28 days remaining.

Armor Apple AirTag holder

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $58 or £43 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 22% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“We at Ant Designs are super excited to present Armor, the multi-functional Titanium case for Air Tags that doubles up as a bottle opener, screwdriver, and more! Made with high-quality Titanium, Armor features a sleek, no-fuss, and ergonomic design to keep your Air Tags safe and secure. Armor is made using high-quality Titanium, which is well known for its strength, durability, and smooth finish. While it is as strong as steel, it is 45% lighter in comparison. It also gives a smooth and shiny silver finish to the product. It is resistant to everyday wear and tear and retains its finish for a long time.”

With the assumption that the Armor crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Armor Apple Tag holder project play the promotional video below.

“While Leather key cases are one of the most common ways to store your Air Tags, we decided to take it up a notch and created the first of its kind Titanium case for Air Tags. Armor doesn’t only offer more strength than the leather case but also doesn’t get dirty after prolonged usage. Furthermore, the exclusive and unique design makes it a great conversation starter!”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the Apple AirTag holder, jump over to the official Armor crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

