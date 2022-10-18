TagVault indestructible, waterproof Apple AirTag mount

TagVault is a new indestructible AirTag mount specifically designed to help you attach Apple’s trackers to anything you would like to protect and monitor from skis to surfboards and more. Created by the team of developers at Elevation Lab TagVault Surface has been specifically designed for Apple’s AirTag trackers and can be mounted securely to any flat surface in just a few seconds thanks to the inclusion of “premium 3M VHB adhesive“.

“IP68 Waterproof : We wanted something you could put anywhere. Our gasketed design keeps AirTag and its unprotected battery dry and working.”

The waterproof minimalist AirTag mount features a screw lid that is easy to remove similar to that of a “contact lens case” say its creators. Constructed from premium glass-filled composite the tracker mount is perfect for skis & snowboards, trailers, vehicles, watercraft, power tools, construction equipment, bikes, bike racks, camping stuff, camera gear cases and more and is the first rugged AirTag mounting system and is priced at $14.95 for a single mount, $19.95 for two and $24.95 for 4.

AirTag mount

“This is not going anywhere. Our trusted 3M VHB adhesive is the best adhesive you can buy and mounts very strong to any clean smooth surface. Hit it with a hammer, run over it with a car – your AirTag will still work. Bombproof, trusted in extreme conditions.”

Features :

The indestructible AirTag surface mount.

Mounts securely in seconds with premium 3M VHB adhesive.

Waterproof.

Discreet & minimal design. Top easily screws on and off like a contact lens case.

Premium glass-filled composite construction.

Great for: skis & snowboards, trailers, vehicles, watercraft, power tools, construction equipment, bikes, bike racks, camping stuff, camera gear cases, etc…

Patent pending.

Source : ELab