Do AirTags need to be charged? Plus more tips

If you are considering purchasing one of Apple’s relatively new trackers in the form of its AirTags or are wondering do AirTags need to be charged? This quick guide will take you through everything you need to know including a few useful tips on how to get the most from your Apple AirTags trackers.

In answer to your question no AirTags do not need to be charged but use a small battery that can be replaced when needed. Check out the video below to learn more about replacing a flat AirTags battery. AirTags are powered by a replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery, when the battery begins to lose its power and become low, you will receive a notification on your connected iOS device. Apple says that AirTags batteries should last approximately one year under normal usage.

No AirTags do not need to be charged

How to replace an AirTags battery

To replace the battery, simply open the AirTag by twisting the back cover, remove the old battery, and insert a new CR2032 battery, follow the steps below. Replacement batteries for Apples AirTags can be purchased from online retailers and are easy to find in most high street stores, supermarkets and gadget outlets.

1. Find the shiny metal battery cover on your AirTag, and gently press down on it.

2. While pressing down, turn the cover counter-clockwise until it doesn’t rotate anymore.

3. Carefully take off the cover and remove the old battery.

4. Grab a new CR2032 lithium 3V coin battery (you can find these at most electronic and drug stores). Make sure the positive side is facing up, and pop it in. You should hear a little sound that tells you the battery is connected.

5. Note that some CR2032 batteries with a bitterant coating might not work well with AirTags. It depends on how the coating lines up with the battery contacts.

6. Time to put the cover back on! Line up the three tabs on the cover with the three slots on the AirTag.

7. Twist the cover clockwise until it’s firmly in place.

Are AirTags waterproof?

Yes Apple AirTags are waterproof and can even be tracked underwater and can be completely submerged under water for 30 mins at a depth of 1ft without any water ingress occurring. You might also be interested to learn more about whether Apple AirPods are waterproof and which generations are the most resistant to sweat and water.

Other AirTags tips and useful features

Customize your AirTag’s name: Give your AirTag a unique name to easily identify it when connected to your device. You can choose from a list of suggested names or create your own.

Enable Precision Finding: For iPhone 11 and later models, turn on Precision Finding in the Find My app for a more accurate, distance-based location of your AirTag.

Use Siri to locate your AirTag: Ask Siri to help you find your item by saying something like “Hey Siri, find my keys,” and Siri will guide you to your AirTag’s location.

Play a sound: If your AirTag is nearby, use the Find My app to play a sound on your AirTag, helping you locate it more easily.

Enable Lost Mode: If you can’t find your item, enable Lost Mode in the Find My app. This will notify you when your AirTag is detected by the Find My network, and you can even leave a contact number for someone to reach you if they find it.

Use NFC to identify a lost AirTag: If you find someone else’s lost AirTag, you can tap it with your NFC-enabled smartphone to access the owner’s contact information (if they’ve enabled Lost Mode).

Avoid unwanted tracking: Regularly check the “Items” tab in the Find My app to ensure that no unknown AirTags are following you. If you receive an alert about an unknown AirTag, follow the steps to disable it.

Replace the battery annually: Remember to replace your AirTag’s CR2032 battery roughly once a year to make sure you can find your personal belongings.

AirTags accessories: Use a keyring, loop, or other AirTag accessories to easily attach the AirTag to your belongings.

Keep your AirTag’s firmware updated: Make sure your iPhone and AirTag firmware are up to date to benefit from the latest features and improvements.

For more information on AirTags and all things Apple jump over to the companies official support site.





