How waterproof is the Apple AirTag (Video)

The new Apple AirTag is designed to be water resistant, the device comes with an IP67 rating, this means that it can be submerged in up to a meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

The video below from Zollotech test out the waterproofing on the new AirTag, lets find out how well it does in the test.

As we can see from the video after 30 minutes under water the AirTag appears to be working OK and there was no water inside the device.

The device was difficult to locate under the water and it did not show up on the find my app even though the iPhone was near the device. So if you drop your AirTag in water it may survive under the water although you may not be able to locate it.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

