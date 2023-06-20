AirClip Apple AirTag holder $19

AirClip offers a securely attach an Apple AirTag tracker to almost anything from your bag to your wallet with ease. Constructed from titanium or stainless steel depending on your preference the AirClip allows you to easily and securely keep your AirTag in place attached to your rucksack, luggage, car keys and more. AirClip, made with a one-piece molding process and features a featherlight design that does not inhibit the tracking capabilities of your Apple AirTag.

Early adopter pledges are now available for the innovatory project from roughly $19 or £16 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the consumer price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“AirClip is not just a mere accessory designed for Apple AirTag, it is your reliable companion in daily life. With its unique clip design, AirClip effortlessly adapts to various scenarios, providing you with convenience and peace of mind. AirClip, made with a one-piece molding process of either titanium alloy or stainless steel, it’s off the charts in terms of hardness. You just need to give your AirTag a gentle push, and it’ll be securely fixed on it, never to fall off. Wherever and whenever you can use it to your heart’s content without worrying about it falling off.”

Apple AirTag holder

“Crafted through the integration of titanium or stainless steel, AirClip ensures durability and steadfastness. It remains intact and unyielding, even in the face of the toughest conditions. Furthermore, we prioritize a lightweight design. The titanium alloy version weighs a mere 7 grams, while the stainless steel version weighs only 12 grams. It feels almost weightless, allowing you to effortlessly carry it throughout your daily activities.”

If the AirClip campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the AirClip Apple AirTag holder project assess the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and performance specifications for the Apple AirTag holder, jump over to the official AirClip crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

