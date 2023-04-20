Elevation Lab TagVault AirTag fabric mount unveiled

Elevation Lab has launched a new accessory for the Apple AirTag, the Elevation Lab TagVault, this new accessory is designed to be used with luggage, cases, purses, jackets and more.

The Elevation Lab TagVault AirTag can be stuck to the inside of your luggage, handbag, purse, gym bag, and more, it works with a wide range of fabrics including polyester, vinyl, rubberized fabrics, and GORE-TEX.

Here are the features of this new Apple AirTag accessory:

The first AirTag fabric mount.

Installs in seconds to luggage, purses, bags or jackets.

Flexes & moves with your fabric.

Discreet.

Engineered to withstand being hit by items shoved in a bag.

Securely adheres to nylon, polyester, vinyl, rubberized fabrics, and GORE-TEX. Full adhesion strength after 24 hours. Removable but not designed to be reused. Does NOT work with leather, fibrous fabric, or anything stretchy.

This could be a useful accessory for people who want to track their luggage, as it would mean that the Apple AirTag is securely fitted to your luggage, handbag, purse, and more.

The Elevation Lab TagVault is available for $13.95 for a single pack, $19.95 for a pack of two, or $29.95 for a p[ack of four, you can find out more information over at Elevation Lab at the link below.

Source Elevation Lab





