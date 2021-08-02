Speck Apple AirTag holder range offers carabiner, luggage tags, keyrings and more

Phone accessory maker Speck has teased a new range of Apple AirTag holders in the form of the Presidio Carabiner made from polished aluminum and priced at $49.95. Together with plastic versions using a variety of different ways to attach the Apple AirTag holder to your luggage and belongings, enabling you to track your most valuable items with ease using the Apple Finder companion application.

At the more affordable and of the scale Speck has created a small Presidio SiliRing AirTag holder priced at $14.95 offering a convenient and durable keychain holder. “Securely attaching your keychain or a set of keys, you’ll never have to wonder where you left them again. Soft to the touch, the keychain is made from silicone that is easy to clean and securely holds your AirTag tightly in place. Features a strong metal keyring, keys and other rings connect with ease and stay put.”

Together with a Presidio SiliLoop Apple AirTag holder securely attaching your tracker to anything you need to keep safe, using a loop-through design.

“Our stylish and versatile carabiner, Presidio Carabiner for AirTag, was meticulously designed to protect your AirTag with a premium look and feel. Made from a polished 6061 aluminum, this refined design integrates into your lifestyle with ease. The secure gate closure keeps your keys safe and is wide enough to attach to any strap or loop. With added strength, you never have to worry about losing your keys and valuables again.”

Source : Speck

