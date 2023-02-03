Apple AirTag tracker keychain, leather, stainless steel and walnut wood

If you would like to attach your Apple AirTag tracker to your belongings or keychain with a little more style you might be interested in a new leather, stainless steel and walnut wood tag holder which is now available at a 40% discount priced at just €60 the features and integrated leather strap and keyring allowing you to quickly attach your AirTag to almost anything.

Apple AirTag keychain

“It would be annoying if you lost your AirTag. The custom-fit cover keeps your AirTag safe and allows you to transport it quickly without it falling out. The AirTag pendants made of solid walnut wood are the perfect companions for your adventures! With the handy key ring, you can attach your AirTags anywhere and take the Apple AirTag experience to a whole new level. “

“The ability to attach your AirTag to keys or pockets in an elegant, subtle way also saves you a lot of time and brings you more comfort in your daily challenges. Handmade from beautiful natural wood, your AirTag is optimally protected all around.”

“Technical devices often seem impersonal and cold. But the non-slip natural wood with vegetable-tanned leather of this pendant lies well in the hand and develops a beautiful patina over time. We have integrated a leather strap and a key ring. So you can easily attach your AirTag to your keys, bag, umbrella, bike or anything else you want to keep an eye on.”

Source : Caseflix





