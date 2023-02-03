Macbook laptop stand and dock, wooden and luxurious

If you are looking for something a little more natural to adjust the tilt and height of your laptop rather than the predominantly plastic options currently available. You might be interested in a new luxurious wooden laptop stand created by a team of designers based in Germany at Caseflix. Constructed from American walnut, Solid oak wood and powder coated steel the laptop stand which is then hand sanded and treated with vegetable oils and is not only compatible with the MacBook but also any type of laptop that suited its dimensions.

Length: 50 cm Width: 25 cm Height: 15 cm Dimensions of the top: 36 cm x 23 cm Thickness of the top: 1.8 cm. Since this product is made of natural materials, a variation in color and wood grain is to be expected.

Macbook laptop stand

“Inspired by Apple’s award-winning design. The laptop stand is made of high quality American wood, natural cork and stainless steel. The solid construction and timeless, minimalist design result in a high-quality designer piece that fits perfectly into your home and office. The wooden laptop stand brings clarity and comfort to your workspace. It features a raised, stable platform for improved ergonomics and a high-quality stainless steel stop to hold your laptop. Underneath, space is created to store your accessories.”

“Save space by storing keyboard, mouse & accessories under your notebook elevation. Thanks to the solid construction and non-slip cork feet on the underside, keyboard & Co. can be easily opened and protected against scratches! Keep your laptop’s performance at the highest level without sacrificing design and aesthetics! The free and open position of your wooden laptop mount promises improved ventilation and cooling!”

“The raised design and the adjusted angle of the laptop elevation ensure efficient working. This is how we promote a healthier sitting posture and a comfortable workplace! Each piece is unique. This is not an empty phrase, but a statement. The laptop stand is manufactured with CNC precision and craftsmanship. If everything is correct, our seal will be affixed before delivery.”

Source : Caseflix





