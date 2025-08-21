Legion Go S vs Steam Deck: Is It Time to Switch?

Have you ever wondered what it would take to dethrone the Steam Deck as the king of handheld gaming? Enter the Legion Go S, a device that’s not just vying for attention but boldly redefining what portable gaming can be. With its Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor and a stunning 8-inch display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, this powerhouse doesn’t just match the Steam Deck, it aims to surpass it. But here’s the twist: while it delivers jaw-dropping performance and innovative features like lossless scaling, its premium price tag and a few quirks might leave some gamers questioning if it’s worth the splurge. Is this the ultimate handheld upgrade, or just another contender with a steep entry fee?

In this breakdown, ETA Prime explore how the Legion Go S stacks up against its competition and why it’s being hailed as the ultimate Steam Deck alternative. From its innovative hardware to its ergonomic design, the device promises a gaming experience that’s as seamless as it is powerful. But is all that power enough to justify its cost? And what about those minor software hiccups, are they deal-breakers or just growing pains for a next-gen device? Stick around as we unpack the strengths, limitations, and surprises of this ambitious handheld, leaving you to decide if it’s the upgrade your gaming setup has been waiting for.

Legion Go S Overview

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Legion Go S is powered by the advanced Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, offering exceptional gaming and multitasking performance with 8 cores and 16 threads.

It features an 8-inch IPS display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate, providing smooth visuals, though it lacks OLED-level contrast and color vibrancy.

Innovative lossless scaling technology enhances frame rates and energy efficiency, though it may occasionally produce visual artifacts like ghosting and flickering.

Ergonomic design with locking triggers ensures comfort and precision during extended gaming sessions, but RGB lighting customization requires third-party apps.

With a starting price of $829, the Legion Go S is a premium handheld gaming device, offering top-tier performance but less accessible to budget-conscious gamers.

Standout Features and Specifications

The Legion Go S distinguishes itself with a combination of powerful specifications and thoughtful design elements. Key features include:

Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor with 8 cores and 16 threads, delivering exceptional gaming and multitasking performance.

with 8 cores and 16 threads, delivering exceptional gaming and multitasking performance. 32GB of RAM , making sure seamless multitasking and faster load times for demanding applications.

, making sure seamless multitasking and faster load times for demanding applications. An 8-inch IPS display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate, offering smooth and responsive visuals.

with a 120Hz variable refresh rate, offering smooth and responsive visuals. Ergonomic design with locking triggers, enhancing comfort and precision during extended gaming sessions.

with locking triggers, enhancing comfort and precision during extended gaming sessions. Lossless scaling technology, optimizing frame rates and performance for a smoother gaming experience.

These features make the Legion Go S a strong contender in the handheld gaming market. However, its premium price and minor software limitations may not appeal to all users, particularly those on a budget.

Hardware and Display: Power Meets Practicality

At the heart of the Legion Go S lies the Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, a powerhouse capable of running demanding titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring with ease. Paired with 32GB of RAM, the device ensures smooth multitasking, quick load times, and reliable performance across a variety of applications.

The 8-inch IPS display sets the Legion Go S apart from many competitors, offering a larger screen and a 120Hz variable refresh rate for fluid visuals. While the display is sharp and responsive, it lacks the deep blacks and vibrant colors of OLED technology, which some gamers may miss. Despite this limitation, the screen delivers a high-quality visual experience suitable for most gaming scenarios.

Legion Go S Upgrade OverviewLegion Go S

Gaming Performance and Lossless Scaling

The Legion Go S excels in raw performance, outperforming the Steam Deck in many scenarios. However, maintaining consistent 60 FPS in graphically intensive games can still be challenging. To address this, the device incorporates innovative lossless scaling technology, which enhances frame rates by dynamically optimizing resolution and performance.

This feature is particularly effective at lower thermal design power (TDP) settings, improving energy efficiency without sacrificing gameplay quality. Games like Oblivion Remastered and Elden Ring benefit from smoother performance, even at reduced resolutions. However, the technology is not without its flaws. Occasional visual artifacts, such as ghosting and flickering, may occur, reminding users that this feature is still evolving.

For gamers who prioritize performance and efficiency, lossless scaling is a valuable addition, though it may not yet be perfect.

Ergonomics and Build Quality

The Legion Go S is designed with extended gaming sessions in mind. Its ergonomic layout ensures comfort during prolonged use, while locking triggers provide precise control in fast-paced games. The device feels sturdy and premium, with RGB lighting adding a customizable aesthetic touch that enhances its visual appeal.

However, customizing the RGB lighting requires third-party applications due to limited native support in Steam OS. While this is a minor inconvenience, it may frustrate users who prefer a more integrated customization experience. Despite this, the overall design and build quality make the Legion Go S a reliable choice for serious gamers.

Pricing and Accessibility

With a starting price of $829 for the Z1 Extreme version, the Legion Go S is positioned as a premium option in the handheld gaming market. This price point places it significantly above the Steam Deck, making it less accessible to budget-conscious gamers. While open-box deals and occasional discounts may provide slight relief, the cost remains a barrier for many.

For enthusiasts willing to invest, the Legion Go S delivers a top-tier gaming experience that justifies its price. However, for casual gamers or those on a tighter budget, the Steam Deck may remain a more practical choice.

Compatibility and Ecosystem Integration

The Legion Go S is fully compatible with Steam OS, granting users access to an extensive library of games. Additionally, its lossless scaling technology can be installed on other Steam OS-powered devices, such as the ROG Ally. This flexibility enhances its value for gamers already invested in the Steam ecosystem, making it a versatile option for those seeking high performance across multiple devices.

This compatibility ensures that the Legion Go S integrates seamlessly into existing gaming setups, providing a cohesive and efficient experience for users.

Balancing Strengths and Limitations

While the Legion Go S excels in many areas, it is not without its drawbacks. Key limitations include:

The high price , which may deter budget-conscious gamers.

, which may deter budget-conscious gamers. Lossless scaling technology , though innovative, is not yet flawless and may produce occasional visual artifacts.

, though innovative, is not yet flawless and may produce occasional visual artifacts. The absence of OLED technology , which limits the display’s contrast and color vibrancy.

, which limits the display’s contrast and color vibrancy. RGB lighting customization requires third-party apps, adding a layer of complexity for users.

These limitations, while notable, do not overshadow the device’s strengths. For gamers seeking innovative performance and advanced features, the Legion Go S remains a compelling choice.

A Handheld for Enthusiasts

The Legion Go S positions itself as a premium alternative to the Steam Deck, offering superior performance, a larger display, and advanced features like lossless scaling. Its ergonomic design and compatibility with demanding games make it an attractive option for serious gamers seeking a high-performance handheld device.

However, its premium price and minor software limitations may limit its appeal to a niche audience. For those willing to invest in a innovative gaming experience, the Legion Go S delivers on its promise of power and versatility. For others, the Steam Deck may remain the more accessible and cost-effective option.

