Lenovo’s Legion Go S and Go 2 Handhelds : Features and Release Date

Gaming on the go has never been more exciting—or more competitive. If you’ve ever found yourself wishing for a handheld device that perfectly balances performance, portability, and price, you’re not alone. With so many options flooding the market, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the choices. But here’s the good news: Lenovo might just be gearing up to deliver something that checks all the right boxes. Enter the Legion Go S and Legion Go 2, two upcoming handheld gaming devices rumored to launch in 2025. Whether you’re a casual gamer looking for an affordable way to dive into your favorite titles or a tech enthusiast craving innovative features, these devices could be exactly what you’ve been waiting for.

The Legion Go S and Legion Go 2 aren’t just about keeping up with the competition—they’re about redefining what handheld gaming can be. From the budget-friendly appeal of the Legion Go S, rumored to feature Steam OS for a seamless gaming experience, to the high-end performance and OLED display of the Legion Go 2, Lenovo seems to be targeting gamers of all kinds. While the details are still emerging, one thing is clear: these devices are poised to shake up the handheld gaming market in a big way.

Legion Go S: Affordable Gaming with Steam OS

For gamers seeking an entry-level handheld device, the Legion Go S is shaping up to be an attractive option. Designed with affordability as a priority, it is rumored to feature a 7-inch IPS display, striking a balance between cost efficiency and reliable visual quality. While it may not boast the most advanced screen technology, this display is well-suited for casual gamers who value functionality over premium features.

At its core, the Legion Go S is expected to be powered by the AMD Ryzen Z2 Go chip, which is built on the Zen 3+ architecture and paired with an RDNA 2 integrated GPU. This combination is designed to deliver a solid balance of performance and energy efficiency, making sure smooth gameplay while maintaining battery life. This makes it an excellent choice for gamers who prioritize portability and extended play sessions.

One of the most compelling features of the Legion Go S is its potential use of Steam OS, a Linux-based operating system optimized for gaming. Steam OS could provide a seamless experience for accessing and playing titles available on the Steam platform. By opting for Steam OS over Windows, Lenovo may also reduce licensing costs, allowing a competitive price point. Early speculation suggests the device could be priced at $399 or lower, making it an appealing choice for budget-conscious gamers.

Legion Go 2: High-End Performance with OLED Display

For those who demand premium performance and innovative technology, the Legion Go 2 is expected to deliver an exceptional gaming experience. Featuring an 8.8-inch OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, the device promises vibrant colors, deep contrasts, and an immersive visual experience. The larger screen and superior display technology make it particularly appealing for gamers who enjoy graphically intensive titles.

Under the hood, the Legion Go 2 is rumored to include the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip, built on the Zen 5 architecture and paired with an RDNA 3.5 integrated GPU. This setup is anticipated to provide a significant performance boost, with estimates suggesting a 10-25% improvement over previous models. Such enhancements could make the Legion Go 2 a strong contender for gamers seeking high-end handheld devices.

Another standout feature of the Legion Go 2 is its detachable controllers, which offer ergonomic flexibility and customization options. This design caters to gamers who value comfort and adaptability, allowing them to tailor their gaming experience to their preferences. The combination of advanced hardware and user-focused features positions the Legion Go 2 as a premium option in the handheld gaming market.

Legion GO S and Go 2 OLED Gaming handhelds

Competing in a Crowded Market

Lenovo’s new handheld devices will enter a competitive market dominated by established players like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally. However, the inclusion of the AMD Ryzen Z2 series in both the Legion Go S and Legion Go 2 gives Lenovo a strong foundation to meet diverse consumer needs.

Legion Go S: Designed for budget-conscious gamers, offering a balance of affordability and efficient performance.

Designed for budget-conscious gamers, offering a balance of affordability and efficient performance. Legion Go 2: Targeted at enthusiasts who prioritize high-end features and superior gaming capabilities.

The choice of operating systems is another critical factor that could differentiate Lenovo’s devices. The Legion Go S is expected to use Steam OS, offering cost savings and a streamlined gaming experience. In contrast, the Legion Go 2 may run on Windows, providing greater flexibility for users who require access to a broader range of applications beyond gaming.

Anticipated Unveiling at CES 2025

Both the Legion Go S and Legion Go 2 are expected to make their debut at CES 2025, one of the most prominent events in the technology industry. This unveiling will likely reveal more details about pricing, hardware configurations, and availability. Lenovo’s ability to strike the right balance between performance, cost, and user experience will be crucial in determining the success of these devices.

As the gaming community eagerly awaits CES 2025, the Legion Go S and Legion Go 2 are already generating significant interest. Whether you’re a casual gamer looking for an affordable option or an enthusiast seeking top-tier performance, Lenovo’s upcoming handhelds promise to deliver compelling gaming experiences in a portable form factor.

