New Retroid Pocket 5 handheld games console with AMOLED and Snapdragon CPU

Retroid, a leading innovator in the handheld gaming industry, has unveiled two new handheld games consoles in the form of the Retroid Pocket 5 and the Retroid Pocket Mini. These new consoles are equipped with advanced AMOLED displays and harness the power of the Snapdragon 865 CPU, redefining the standards of portable gaming technology.

Retroid Pocket 5 & Pocket Mini

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Retroid introduces two new handheld gaming consoles: Retroid Pocket 5 and Retroid Pocket Mini.

Both devices feature AMOLED displays and are powered by Snapdragon 865 CPUs.

Key specs include Adreno 650 GPU, Android 10 OS, 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Active cooling systems and Hall-based analog sticks enhance performance and control.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Retroid Pocket Mini: 3.7-inch AMOLED display, 1280×960 resolution, 4,000 mAh battery, priced at $199 ($189 for first 24 hours).

Retroid Pocket 5: 5.5-inch AMOLED display, 1080p resolution, 5,000 mAh battery, priced at $219 ($199 for first 24 hours).

Snapdragon 865 outperforms MediaTek Dimensity 1100, enhancing emulation and native game performance.

Competitive pricing makes both devices attractive for portable, high-performance gaming.

User feedback on preferences and color choices is encouraged to shape future products.

The Retroid Pocket 5 and Pocket Mini are equipped with an array of high-end features that guarantee an unrivaled gaming experience. At the heart of these devices lies the Snapdragon 865 CPU, renowned for its robust performance and efficient power management. Coupled with the Adreno 650 GPU, these consoles deliver breathtaking graphics and seamless gameplay, even for the most demanding titles.

The AMOLED displays on both devices offer vibrant colors, deep blacks, and excellent contrast ratios, ensuring that every visual detail is brought to life. The Retroid Pocket 5 features a spacious 5.5-inch display with 1080p resolution at 60Hz, while the Retroid Pocket Mini sports a compact yet impressive 3.7-inch display with a resolution of 1280×960 at 60Hz. Whether you prefer a larger screen for immersive gameplay or a more portable option for on-the-go gaming, Retroid has you covered.

Running on the Android 10 operating system, these consoles provide a familiar and versatile platform for gaming enthusiasts. With access to a vast library of Android games and the ability to emulate classic consoles, the possibilities for entertainment are endless.

Powerful Specs for Seamless Gaming

Under the hood, the Retroid Pocket 5 and Pocket Mini are equipped with an impressive array of specifications that ensure smooth performance and efficient multitasking:

6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM for swift app switching and minimal lag

128 GB of UFS 3.1 storage for ample space to store your favorite games and media

Active cooling systems to prevent overheating during extended gaming sessions

Hall-based analog sticks for precise and responsive control

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 for enhanced connectivity and low-latency wireless gaming

These powerful specs work in harmony to deliver a seamless and immersive gaming experience, whether you’re exploring vast open worlds, engaging in fast-paced multiplayer battles, or revisiting classic titles from yesteryear.

Retroid Pocket Mini: Compact and Mighty

The Retroid Pocket Mini is a testament to the adage that good things come in small packages. Despite its compact size, this console packs a punch with its 3.7-inch AMOLED display and 4,000 mAh battery, ensuring extended gaming sessions without compromising on visual quality. Priced at an affordable $199, with a $10 discount for the first 24 hours, the Retroid Pocket Mini is an attractive option for gamers seeking portability and performance.

With a range of stylish color options, including Saturn, Black, Famicom, 16-bit, and Orange, the Retroid Pocket Mini caters to various aesthetic preferences, allowing you to express your personal style while enjoying your favorite games.

Retroid Pocket 5: Bigger Screen, Longer Playtime

For those who crave a larger display and even longer battery life, the Retroid Pocket 5 is the perfect choice. With its 5.5-inch AMOLED display offering 1080p resolution at 60Hz, this console provides an immersive visual experience that brings your games to life. The generous 5,000 mAh battery ensures extended playtime, allowing you to game for hours on end without worrying about running out of power.

The Retroid Pocket 5 is available at a competitive price of $219, with a $20 discount for the initial 24 hours, making it an excellent value for the features and performance it offers. Choose from a selection of sleek color options, including GameCube, 16-bit, Black, and White, to match your gaming setup or personal style.

Superior Performance Compared to the Competition

When stacked up against the MediaTek Dimensity 1100, the Snapdragon 865 in the Retroid Pocket 5 and Pocket Mini demonstrates superior performance across various benchmarks. This translates to enhanced emulation capabilities for popular consoles like the GameCube and Wii, as well as improved compatibility with a wide range of native Android games.

The AMOLED displays on these devices further elevate the visual experience, delivering vibrant colors, deep blacks, and excellent contrast ratios. Whether you’re exploring lush landscapes, engaging in intense battles, or enjoying the nostalgic charm of retro games, the Retroid Pocket 5 and Pocket Mini provide a truly immersive and visually stunning gaming experience.

The Retroid Pocket 5 and Retroid Pocket Mini represent a new era in handheld gaming, combining innovative technology, sleek design, and unparalleled performance. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a hardcore enthusiast, these consoles offer an immersive and enjoyable gaming experience that fits seamlessly into your lifestyle. Embrace the future of portable gaming with Retroid and embark on unforgettable adventures wherever you go.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals