Steam OS Legion GO S Preorders Are Live : Z1 Extreme or Z2 GO



Lenovo has officially opened preorders for its Legion GO S series, a lineup of Steam OS-powered handheld gaming devices. Whether you’re a casual player looking for a reliable device or a hardcore gamer chasing top-tier specs, this new lineup promises to shake up the handheld gaming scene in a big way. Available exclusively through Best Buy, this series aims to challenge established competitors like the Steam Deck by delivering advanced hardware and a Linux-based gaming experience.

What makes the Legion GO S series stand out? For starters, it’s powered by Steam OS, offering a Linux-based gaming experience that’s tailored to the needs of modern gamers. But Lenovo doesn’t stop there—they’ve packed these devices with innovative AMD Ryzen APUs, a stunning 120Hz display, and configurations that cater to both budget-conscious buyers and performance enthusiasts. If you’ve been searching for a handheld device that checks all the right boxes, you might just find your match here.

Z1 Extreme & Z2 GO

Configurations: Options for Every Gaming Style

The Legion GO S series offers three distinct configurations, making sure there is an option for every type of gamer. These configurations are designed to balance affordability, performance, and flexibility, making the devices accessible to a wide audience:

Z2 GO Model ($549): This entry-level option features 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a sleek Nebula Blue finish. Powered by the AMD Ryzen Z2 GO APU, it is ideal for casual gamers or those who primarily play less demanding titles.

Z1 Extreme Model ($749): The mid-tier configuration upgrades to 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, offering enhanced performance for AAA games. It strikes a balance between power and cost, making it a strong choice for gamers seeking a more robust experience without breaking the bank.

Z1 Extreme Windows Variant ($829): This premium version retains the 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD but runs on Windows OS. It provides compatibility with a broader range of games and applications, catering to users who prefer the flexibility of a non-Linux ecosystem.

These configurations reflect Lenovo’s commitment to offering tailored solutions for gamers, whether they prioritize affordability, high performance, or operating system flexibility.

Performance Breakdown: Z2 GO vs. Z1 Extreme

The performance of the Legion GO S series is driven by AMD’s latest APUs, the Z2 GO and Z1 Extreme, which define the capabilities of each configuration. Understanding the differences between these chips is key to selecting the right model for your gaming needs.

– The Z2 GO chip is designed for casual gaming, delivering adequate performance for less demanding titles. However, it struggles under lower thermal design power (TDP) settings, making it less suitable for resource-intensive games or extended gaming sessions.

– The Z1 Extreme chip, in contrast, excels at higher wattages, providing smooth gameplay for AAA titles and multitasking. This makes it the preferred choice for gamers who demand top-tier performance and are willing to trade some battery life for power.

When compared to the Steam Deck, the Z1 Extreme configuration holds its ground, particularly with its 32GB of RAM. However, the increased performance comes with a notable trade-off: reduced battery life at higher power settings. Gamers should carefully weigh this factor when deciding which configuration best suits their needs.

Steam OS Legion GO S Preorders Open

Design and Features: Built for Comfort and Performance

The Legion GO S series is thoughtfully designed to enhance the gaming experience, combining ergonomic features with high-performance hardware. Key design and functionality highlights include:

Display: The device features an 8-inch screen with a 120Hz variable refresh rate (VRR), making sure smooth and responsive visuals. This is particularly beneficial for fast-paced games that demand precision and fluidity.

Operating System: Steam OS, a Linux-based platform, powers the device and integrates seamlessly with the Steam library. The Proton compatibility layer enables many Windows games to run smoothly, expanding the range of playable titles.

Windows Option: For users who prefer a Windows environment, the Z1 Extreme Windows variant offers flexibility without compromising on performance.

Ergonomics: The device is designed with comfort in mind, featuring a lightweight build and intuitive button placement to reduce strain during extended gaming sessions.

These features make the Legion GO S series a versatile option, whether you’re gaming on the go or enjoying longer sessions at home. The combination of a high-refresh-rate display and robust operating system ensures that the device is well-suited for both casual and competitive gaming.

Considerations: Weighing Performance Against Portability

While the Legion GO S series delivers impressive performance and thoughtful design, there are several important factors to consider before making a purchase. These considerations can help you determine whether the device aligns with your gaming habits and priorities:

Battery Life: Higher wattage settings significantly enhance performance but reduce battery life. This trade-off could limit portability for gamers who prefer extended sessions away from a power source.

Memory Needs: The 32GB RAM option is particularly beneficial for newer AAA games, which often require higher memory capacity for optimal performance. Gamers playing older or less demanding titles may find the 16GB RAM configuration sufficient.

Future Alternatives: Lenovo's rumored Legion GO 2, which may feature an OLED display for improved contrast and deeper blacks, could be worth waiting for if display quality is a priority.

These factors highlight the importance of balancing performance, portability, and future-proofing when choosing a handheld gaming device.

Availability and Market Impact

Preorders for the Legion GO S series are now live on Best Buy, with a rumored release date of May 25th. This launch marks Lenovo’s entry into the competitive handheld gaming market, positioning the company as a strong contender against established players like the Steam Deck. By offering a compelling mix of advanced hardware, thoughtful design, and flexible configurations, Lenovo is catering to a diverse gaming audience.

As the handheld gaming market continues to expand, the Legion GO S series stands out as a versatile and competitive option. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a performance-focused enthusiast, this lineup offers a range of features designed to meet your needs. With its focus on innovation and user choice, Lenovo’s Legion GO S series is poised to make a significant impact in the world of portable gaming.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



