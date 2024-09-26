Intel Core Ultra 7 258V vs AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme iGPUs Compared

If you are interested in learning more about the latest iGPU technologies and how they stack up against each other this Intel Core Ultra 7 258V vs AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme comparison will provide more insight. Integrated graphics have come a long way from their humble beginnings, now offering impressive performance for everyday computing, multimedia tasks, and even some gaming.

In this overview, we will compare the most recent iGPUs from major players like Intel, AMD, and Apple, exploring their capabilities, performance benchmarks, and how they fare in real-world applications. Whether you’re building a budget-friendly PC or looking for a power-efficient solution for your laptop, understanding the differences between these integrated graphics options will help you make the right choice for your needs.

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Intel Core Ultra 7 258V: 8 cores, 8 threads, 4.8 GHz boost clock, Intel Arc 140V GPU with Xe2 cores.

AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme: 8 cores, 16 threads, 5.1 GHz boost clock, Radeon RDNA 3-based iGPU with 12 compute units.

Ryzen Z1 Extreme generally outperforms Intel Core Ultra 7 258V in multi-core benchmarks and gaming.

Intel Arc 140V GPU competes closely with AMD’s iGPU but often falls short in raw performance.

Ryzen Z1 Extreme delivers better frame rates and smoother gameplay in most tested games.

Performance varies with power levels; Ryzen Z1 Extreme maintains an edge at both 17W and 25W.

Future driver optimizations could improve Intel Arc 140V GPU performance.

Both chips are promising for handheld gaming devices due to their high performance and efficiency.

Choice between the two depends on specific needs and prioritized applications.

When comparing Intel’s Core Ultra 7 258V and AMD’s Ryzen Z1 Extreme, it’s essential to evaluate their performance across various benchmarks and gaming scenarios. These high-performance chips are tested under different power conditions to highlight their strengths and weaknesses. This comprehensive comparison by ETA Prime will provide more insight into the key specifications, benchmark performance, gaming performance, and future prospects of these innovative processors.

Spec Comparison

The Intel Core Ultra 7 258V, found in the Asus Zenbook S14, features 8 cores and 8 threads, with a maximum boost clock of 4.8 GHz. It includes the Intel Arc 140V GPU, which uses Xe2 cores for enhanced graphics performance. This combination of CPU and GPU power makes the Core Ultra 7 258V a formidable contender in the high-performance chip market.

In contrast, the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme offers 8 cores and 16 threads, with a higher boost clock of 5.1 GHz. The increased thread count and higher clock speed give the Ryzen Z1 Extreme an edge in multi-threaded workloads. Its graphics are powered by a Radeon RDNA 3-based iGPU, featuring 12 compute units, which delivers impressive graphics performance.

Intel Core Ultra 7 258V vs AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme

Benchmark Performance

To gauge these chips’ capabilities, you can examine their performance in benchmark tests like Geekbench 6 and 3DMark Time Spy. Geekbench 6 assesses both single-core and multi-core performance, providing insights into how well the processors handle various workloads.

Geekbench 6 : The Ryzen Z1 Extreme generally outperforms the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V, especially in multi-core scenarios due to its higher thread count. The increased number of threads allows the Ryzen Z1 Extreme to handle more simultaneous tasks efficiently.

: The Ryzen Z1 Extreme generally outperforms the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V, especially in multi-core scenarios due to its higher thread count. The increased number of threads allows the Ryzen Z1 Extreme to handle more simultaneous tasks efficiently. 3DMark Time Spy: This benchmark evaluates GPU performance. The Intel Arc 140V GPU with its Xe2 cores competes closely with the Radeon RDNA 3-based iGPU. However, the AMD GPU often edges out in raw performance, thanks to its advanced architecture and higher number of compute units.

Gaming Performance

Gaming performance is a critical area for these chips, as many users prioritize smooth and immersive gaming experiences. In popular titles like Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Forza Horizon 5, Cyberpunk 2077, and Black Myth: Wukong, the Ryzen Z1 Extreme typically delivers better frame rates and smoother gameplay.

Forza Horizon 5 : The Ryzen Z1 Extreme consistently outperforms the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V, offering a more immersive gaming experience with higher frame rates and smoother visuals.

: The Ryzen Z1 Extreme consistently outperforms the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V, offering a more immersive gaming experience with higher frame rates and smoother visuals. Competitive Performance: Despite the Ryzen Z1 Extreme’s general advantage, the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V shows competitive performance in some titles, particularly when driver optimizations are considered. Future updates could enhance the performance of the Intel Arc 140V GPU, potentially narrowing the gap between the two chips.

Performance Insights

Performance varies significantly based on power levels. At 17W, both chips show reduced performance compared to their full potential, but the Ryzen Z1 Extreme maintains a slight edge in gaming scenarios. When the power is increased to 25W, the performance gap widens, with the Ryzen Z1 Extreme pulling ahead in most benchmarks and games. This suggests that the AMD chip is better optimized for higher power levels, making it a more suitable choice for demanding applications.

Future Prospects

Looking ahead, driver optimizations for the Intel Arc 140V GPU could improve its performance, making the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V a more competitive option. As software and drivers are refined, the potential for the Core Ultra 7 258V to close the gap with the Ryzen Z1 Extreme increases.

Additionally, the potential for these chips to power handheld gaming devices is an exciting prospect. Their high performance and efficiency make them ideal candidates for portable gaming, offering users a console-like experience on the go. As technology advances and more devices adopt these powerful chips, the gaming landscape could see significant changes.

Conclusion

In summary, both the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V and the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme have their strengths and weaknesses. The Ryzen Z1 Extreme generally performs better in gaming and multi-core benchmarks, while the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V shows promise in synthetic benchmarks and could benefit from future driver optimizations.

Your choice between these chips will depend on your specific needs and the applications you prioritize. If gaming performance and multi-threaded workloads are your primary focus, the Ryzen Z1 Extreme may be the better choice. However, if you value strong single-core performance and the potential for future optimizations, the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V is worth considering.

As technology continues to evolve, further testing and optimizations will shape the performance landscape of these high-performance chips. It’s an exciting time for consumers, as the competition between Intel and AMD drives innovation and pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in computing and gaming.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



