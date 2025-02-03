Legion GO S Review : Hands-On In-Depth First Look, Gameplay and Benchmarks

Gaming on the go has never been more exciting—or more overwhelming. With so many handheld devices it seems being launched every week all vying for your attention, finding the perfect balance between performance, portability, and customization can feel like an endless quest. However the Lenovo Legion GO S, handheld games console aims to stand out not by chasing the highest benchmarks but by offering a thoughtful blend of design, usability, and flexibility. Whether you’re a casual gamer looking for comfort during long sessions or a tinkerer who loves to fine-tune every setting, the Legion GO S promises to meet you where you are. But does it deliver on all fronts?

In this review by ETA PRIME take a closer look at what makes the Legion GO S tick—from its sleek design and customizable controls to the AMD Ryzen Z2 APU powering its performance. While it may not claim the title of the most powerful handheld on the market, it brings plenty of unique features to the table that could make it the right fit for your gaming lifestyle. So, if you’ve been searching for a device that prioritizes user experience without completely sacrificing performance, you might just find the Legion GO S worth a second look.

Lenovo Legion GO S Handheld

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Lenovo Legion GO S features an 8-inch 120Hz IPS display, ergonomic design, and customizable controls, prioritizing comfort and usability for gamers.

Powered by the AMD Ryzen Z2 APU with 32GB LPDDR5x RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD, it offers solid hardware but struggles in CPU-intensive tasks compared to competitors.

Adjustable TDP settings and an RDNA 2 GPU enable smooth gameplay for most titles, though newer AAA games may face CPU bottlenecks.

Legion Space software provides advanced customization, real-time performance monitoring, and planned Steam OS compatibility for enhanced usability.

While it excels in ergonomics and flexibility, areas for improvement include the D-pad design, early driver performance, and Steam OS integration to boost its competitiveness.

Design and Build

The Legion GO S is crafted with comfort and practicality in mind, making it suitable for extended gaming sessions. Its 8-inch IPS display features a resolution of 1920×1200, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Enhanced by Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) technology, the display ensures seamless gameplay with reduced screen tearing and stuttering. The ergonomic design incorporates rounded corners, palm rests, and a manageable weight of 730g, offering a comfortable grip even during prolonged use.

Key design highlights include:

Pro-style triggers with adjustable locks, ideal for FPS and racing games.

Hall-based analog sticks with RGB lighting, combining precision and visual appeal .

and . A built-in touchpad for additional control options, enhancing versatility.

These thoughtful design choices make the Legion GO S stand out in terms of comfort and usability, appealing to gamers who value a well-rounded experience.

Hardware Specifications

The Legion GO S is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z2 APU, built on the Zen 3+ architecture. This processor features 4 cores and 8 threads, paired with an RDNA 2 GPU with 12 compute units for graphics processing. The device is equipped with impressive hardware to support modern gaming needs, including:

32GB of LPDDR5x RAM running at 6400MHz, making sure smooth multitasking and gaming performance.

A 1TB NVMe SSD for fast storage, expandable via a microSD slot for additional capacity.

Connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, two USB 4 ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

A 55.5Wh battery with 65W fast-charging support, offering decent battery life for portable gaming.

While these specifications make the Legion GO S a capable device, its CPU performance may limit its potential in demanding scenarios, particularly when compared to competitors with more powerful processors.

Legion GO S : Performance, Gameplay & Benchmarks

Discover other guides from our vast content that could be of interest on handheld games consoles.

Performance

The Legion GO S offers adjustable TDP settings ranging from 5W to 40W, allowing users to balance performance and power efficiency based on their needs. However, the AMD Ryzen Z2 APU struggles in CPU-intensive tasks when compared to the Ryzen Z1 Extreme, which powers some competing devices.

In real-world gaming scenarios:

Titles like *Forza Horizon 5* and *Spider-Man 2* perform smoothly at medium settings, showcasing the device’s graphical capabilities.

Newer AAA games, however, may encounter CPU bottlenecks, particularly in scenes with high computational demands.

While the RDNA 2 GPU delivers respectable graphical performance, the CPU’s limitations could impact the overall experience for users seeking top-tier performance in all gaming scenarios.

Software and Features

The Legion GO S excels in its software integration, offering a suite of tools that enhance the gaming experience. The Legion Space software provides system monitoring, game library management, and real-time performance tuning, giving users greater control over their device. Notable features include:

Customizable RGB lighting, joystick dead zones, and trigger sensitivity for personalized gameplay.

A quick menu for on-the-fly adjustments to resolution, brightness, and fan speed.

Built-in FPS and system monitoring tools for real-time insights during gameplay.

Planned compatibility with Steam OS could further expand the device’s gaming ecosystem, offering a more streamlined and versatile experience. These software features make the Legion GO S particularly appealing to gamers who value customization and control.

Comparisons

In a competitive handheld gaming market, the Legion GO S faces stiff competition but manages to carve out its niche. When compared to other devices:

It is smaller and lighter than the Steam Deck OLED, making it more portable, but it is heavier than the ASUS ROG Ally.

The Ryzen Z1 Extreme outperforms the Z2 APU in both CPU and GPU benchmarks, giving competitors an edge in raw performance.

However, the Legion GO S distinguishes itself with superior ergonomics and customization options, appealing to gamers who prioritize comfort and flexibility over peak performance.

These trade-offs position the Legion GO S as a unique option for gamers with specific priorities, such as portability, usability, and design.

Potential Improvements

While the Legion GO S offers a compelling package, there are areas where it could improve to better compete in the handheld gaming market:

The D-pad design lacks the tactile feedback of more traditional styles, which could be refined for better precision.

Performance limitations caused by early drivers may hinder the device’s potential, though future updates could address these issues.

Steam OS compatibility, while promising, is not yet fully realized and could significantly enhance the device’s appeal once implemented.

Addressing these shortcomings could make the Legion GO S a more competitive and well-rounded choice for gamers seeking a portable gaming solution.

Final Thoughts

The Lenovo Legion GO S is a well-rounded handheld gaming device that excels in design, ergonomics, and software features. While its AMD Ryzen Z2 APU falls short in raw performance compared to competitors, its robust customization options and thoughtful design make it a compelling choice for gamers who value portability and flexibility. If you prioritize comfort and user experience over maximum performance, the Legion GO S is a handheld worth considering for your gaming needs.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals